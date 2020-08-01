Home TV Series Netflix Is Virgin River Season 2 On Netflix? With Release Date And Storyline
Is Virgin River Season 2 On Netflix? With Release Date And Storyline

By- Anish Yadav
Based on the books by Robyn Carr, Netflix drama Virgin River tells the story of Mel Monroe, a girl who moves into a remote city in California in the hopes of escaping any recent trauma.

The series has been a hit on the service, becoming that all-important season 2 affirmation after accumulating a dedicated fanbase, two weeks after it surfaced.

It is a fantastic thing as the time left things on a fair cliffhanger, so no doubt enthusiastic watchers will be eager to learn exactly what happens next.

This is everything we know so far about the Virgin River season 2.

Is there going to be a Virgin River season 2 on Netflix?

Yes! Good news for fans of the series, as Netflix has announced that Virgin River was renewed for a 2nd 10-episode run that will continue to accommodate the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr.

We will keep this page updated with whatever you need to know although details have yet to be shown.

Virgin River Season 2 – What’s Your Expected Release Date?

The series was green-lit for the second season on December 20, 2019. Virgin River Season 2 was meant to release in 2020 though a release date isn’t understood up to now. It isn’t clear if the show will be affected by the pandemic situation as there is no word in the group of this series.

The season ended on a cliffhanger, and the show-makers intended to inform the story soon, to keep the fans excited and updated, but that may take a hit now, seeing the situation. The series will still stick to this novel’s story by Robyn Carr.

Virgin River Season 2 – Which Will Be The Storyline?

Many of the year one cast will likely reprise their roles, such as Alexandra Breckenridge who stars as Melinda”Mel” Monroe, a midwife looking for a new start in the scenic California town.

You can also expect to see more from Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins.

Back in June 2020, Deadline reported that Ben Hollingsworth would be returning as Dan Brady for both and continues to be upgraded to show regular, meaning the deceptive former sea will likely have an enlarged function going forward.

Virgin River season 1 Ending Explained

Virgin River’s first season left the story on a note, viewing Mel pack her stuff with the intent of leaving the town.

Her connection with Jack continues to be heralded as of late by the revelation that Charmaine is pregnant with his baby, something that makes Mel feel particularly insecure due to her infertility.

In the series finale, she tells him that being together is going to be too hard for her, and Jack’s declarations of love seemingly aren’t sufficient to change her mind…

Elsewhere, things are looking bad for Paige, as her abusive ex-husband turns up in Virgin River searching for her – and soon after, she goes missing, together with indications pointing to a possible kidnapping.

 

