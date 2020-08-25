Home Movies Is There Still Hope for World War Z 2 Star Mireille Enos...
Is There Still Hope for World War Z 2 Star Mireille Enos Thinks So?

By- Anish Yadav
Despite incorporating zombies and starring Brad Pitt, producing on the World War Z of a sequel to 2013 has stopped and started so many featuring it is not possible to bring into life. Well, 1 star of the first movie that’s still optimistic for its impossible of a sequel could be Hanna celebrity Mireille Enos, who said in a recent interview that it would be “this kind of shame” if David Fincher-directed zombie film never gets made.

“It looks like such a pity for it to not be produced. The very first one was great.”

The actor continued saying exactly what many fans of the first movie have been thinking all these years, “It seems to have a tiny curse hanging over it.” Enos was enamoured with the World War Z 2 script and the choice of Gone Girl manager David Fincher stating, “We’re lined up to proceed. We had Fincher, we had a gorgeous script, and following that, it simply didn’t happen.”

World War Z is directed by Marc Forster, using a screenplay by Matthew Michael Carnahan, Drew Goddard, and Damon Lindelof, from a screen story by Carnahan and J. Michael Straczynski. The film relies on the 2006 novel of the title that was identical by Max Brooks. The ensemble cast includes Ludi Boeken, James Badge Dale, Matthew Fox, Daniella Kertesz, Fana Mokoena, David Morse, Peter Capaldi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Ruth Negga, along with David Andrews Alongside Mireille Enos and Brad Pitt.

Fans of the source material much criticized the adaptation due to the modifications and too little social commentary Even though the movie was met with reviews from audiences and critics alike. While the publication is a set of personal accounts following the catastrophic global battle contrary to the zombie invasion, the cinematic adaptation is mostly only a predictable action film directed by Brad Pitt. Many had anticipated that a sequel might rectify this, leaning more into Max Brooks’ celebrated work.

At the moment, manager Marc Foster and Paramount had always imagined World War Z as a three-movie franchise stating, “They every view World War Z as a trilogy which would have the grounded, gun-metal precision of Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne series tethered into the unsettling end-times vibe of AMC’s The Walking Dead.”

A sequel was declared in 2013 using the studio liner up Super World: Fallen Kingdom’s J.A. Bayona into the helm and Steven Knight’s place to write the script. Director David Fincher landed in the chair. It was then dropped. Regrettably, Fincher’s highly expected World War Z 2 was cancelled in February this past year, with reports indicating that this came due to the Chinese government’s ban on films including zombies or ghosts, in addition to concerns over Fincher’s requested $200 million financing. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that World War Z is going to be renewed.

