Is Randy Orton The Solution To Wwe’s Rankings And Viewership Numbers Declining On A Weekly Basis.and More Information Check Here.

With WWE’s rankings and viewership numbers declining on a weekly basis, it’s virtual that the corporate’s inventive determination makers aren’t sure what to do. Orton’s run right here as a heel has been superb tv. Nevertheless, it hasn’t introduced with it an uptick in viewers.

Sunday night time at Extreme Rules, Drew McIntyre defended the Common Championship in opposition to Dolph Ziggler. Critics blasted the show itself as being one of many worst WWE pay-per-view reveals shortly; however, the Ziggler-McIntyre match was virtually universally praised. Whereas it was undoubtedly time for McIntyre to maneuver on to another person — he beat Ziggler in a match the place Ziggler picked the stipulation, permitting him to make use of weapons whereas McIntyre couldn’t — once more it appears WWE isn’t sure what to take action they stored McIntyre and Ziggler collectively, to construct on some momentum.

Smart, however, once more, they booked themselves right into a nook. Ziggler has no actual professional declare at one other championship match. This future match would possibly assist a one-night episode of RAW within the rankings. It received a long-term answer to WWE’s underlying problem.

That’s the place Orton would possibly be capable of assist. He’s plausible as a heel, and whereas we haven’t seen minute-by-minute tv rankings, I firmly imagine Orton’s approach to his character can have long-term advantages. Former WCW head booker Kevin Sullivan knew to learn how to construct warmth with heels, and his method is just like what WWE is using now with Orton. There is no kink within the armor. He’s killing legends, week after week, and proper now, it doesn’t seem like anybody will be capable of cease him.

