Is MJF Ready for the AEW World Title? Read Here Latest Update.

By- Anoj Kumar
Since March, MJF’s singles victories on AEW tv include victories over Lee Johnson, Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy, Billy Gunn, and Griff Garrison. That’s worthy of a top-five rating and an AEW World Title match? 

Hardly.

MJF beat Cody at Revolution this previous February, and he beat Adam Web page on an episode of Dynamite final November. However, these two big victories really feel like ages in the past.

MJF might very effectively be prepared for this spot. That’s not the argument. The purpose is that AEW ought to have achieved extra on tv to get MJF prepared for this spot. All Out is considered one of AEW’s two large pay-per-views, and it could be their largest on the calendar. MJF wanted to get wins over some extra outstanding members of the roster to be able to really feel like he’s in the correct place because of the No. 1 challenger to the AEW World Title.

Maybe a newer win over Adam Web page, who’s at the moment in a tag-team anyway. He may have crushed Cody once more, in the event that they labored a non-title match, and even Dustin Rhodes, Luchasaurus, Matt Hardy, Pentagon or Fenix. Anybody who has been positioned in a better spot on the cardboard, however, AEW didn’t try this.

