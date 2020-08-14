- Advertisement -

It is a comedy-drama series that is made by Michael Patrick King and by RuPaul. The first season premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2020. But is the series the Queen and AJ been canceled or renewed for another season on Netflix?

This is what we know so far about AJ and the Queen Season 2 and the chance of being revived.

Is AJ And The Queen Cancelled For Season 2? Are The Rumors True?

Well, it’s been made clear that Netflix has proposed on canceling the show AJ and the Queen. The series cancellation was that it wasn’t just comedy and drama that could have retained because there were also many controversies surrounding the show the viewers entertained.

However, there’s still a following of the series that has been binge-watching the season that Netflix will alter its choice.

When can AJ And The Queen Season 2 Release Date?

The throw wasn’t officially declared until September 2018, although the series received a string sequence in May 2018. But unfortunately, now that AJ and also the Queen aren’t going to renew for a Season 2, it seems that the show has come to an end and fans will be having trouble to reconcile.

AJ And The Queen Season 2: What would have been the Storyline?

Season 1 ends with most of the narrative left up in the atmosphere: Louis walks on Officer Kennedy and the other man and storms off in anger.

If there might have been a Season two, we may have observed the two reconcile. Brianna had reunited with AJ from the finale’s final scene, but it’s clear that AJ was furious with her mum, and Robert is heartbroken to see that they go.

There have been quite a few drag queen cameos in season 1 of AJ along with the Queen; fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race will no doubt could have hoped to see a lot of these queens in Season 2. Ginger Minj lattice Royale, and Trinity the Tuck had guest roles in season 1; maybe their characters could have returned when there would have been the following season.

Her crown was stollen by Lady Danger, although she was crowned Miss Drag USA in the finale. It might have been fascinating to determine if this story would have lasted in the series.