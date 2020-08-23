Iron Fist Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Iron Fist was never hyped than ever in regards to this show and also to be about precisely the exact same level as other Marvel shows’ season. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Daredevil faced the exact same fate in terms of its renewal.

Iron Fist season 3 release date: when will it arrive Netflix?

So far, there’s been an 18-month gap between seasons one and two (March 2017 and Sept 2018).

- Advertisement -

Using this template, season three would likely to be found from March 2020. To fill the gap, there’s The Punisher season two, Luke Cage season three, Daredevil season three, and Jessica Jones season three.

Cast

Finn Jones as Danny Rand / Iron Fist

Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing

Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum

Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum

Ramón Rodríguez as Bakuto

Sacha Dhawan as Davos

Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple

David Wenham as Harold Meachum

Simone Missick as Misty Knight

Alice Eve as Typhoid Mary Walker

Iron Fist season 3 plot: what’s it about?

Obviously, it’s early days yet, but the season two finale does indicate a number.

Fans were pleased that the show prevented’white savior complex’ in the finale, and we are lead to believe Colleen Wing could develop into the newest Iron Fist.

Plotlines up for evaluation include the Typhoid Mary, as well as Davos, who has allied himself with Joy Meachum.

One character that has been mentioned but not seen, was Orson Randall. In the comics, he was born in K’un-Lun, and he could have lots of replies to questions. In the past two, the twin pistols of Rand actually belonged to Orson. Can we see him come out of the shadows in season three? Expect it to be accurate and anticipate some fairly casting also.