Iron Fist Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

The next season of Iron Fist has just dropped on Netflix and, whilst we weren’t too keen, it has gone down much superior compared to the first batch of adventures of Danny Rand.

Fitting in the world with other small-screen Marvel reveals Luke Cage, Daredevil and Jessica Jones, the martial-arts superhero series recently welcomed new’villain’ Typhoid Mary into the throw — a move which went down well with everyone.

Currently, Netflix has not formally announced the third season, but we will let you know if it will.

Here’s what we know about Iron Fist season three thus far.

Expected Release Date

But, there was an 18 months gap convention followed closely by Netflix for Iron Fist, and it looks like this time it’ll be broken for sure. There are many reasons to do so as the Coronavirus has become the primary reason behind the delaying projects. Hence the business is facing some issues regarding their production procedure. The secondary is reasonably evident that when there is no green sign, then there are just only speculations around the show.

Iron Fist season 3 cast: who is inside?

Despite the end of season two suggesting otherwise, you can fully expect to see Finn Jones back as Danny Rand.

Likewise, we can’t imagine the third season without: Jessica Henwick as that the not-to-be-messed-with Colleen Wing; Sacha Dhawan as Davos; Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum; Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum; and Simone Missick as the multiple-Marvel series caked Misty Knight.

Are we missing anyone? Oh yeah…

Expected Plot

Season three could majorly focus on the Typhoid Mary’s return along with her appearance caused much nuisance in the sequel year. She allegedly appeared in Daredevil comic in the first plain sight.

In the sequel season, it’s speculated that Colleen Wing will the new Iron Fist. So today we could have a female lead on board. However, one more important revelation that Danny’s twin pistols belonged to Orson which was cited in comics but maybe not in the show. We’re expecting Orson in season three and the third seasonwill also tend to explore the occasions to Infinity War.

So fans are pretty excited for the next seasons, and when any information regarding it follows, then it will be good for them.