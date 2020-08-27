Iron Fist Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details

- Advertisement -

The second season of Iron Fist has just dropped on Netflix and, while we weren’t too excited , it’s gone much better compared to the first batch of adventures of Danny Rand.

Fitting in the universe with other small-screen Marvel shows Luke Cage, Daredevil and Jessica Jones, the martial-arts superhero show recently welcomed new’villain’ Typhoid Mary into the throw — a move that went down well with everyone.

- Advertisement -

Presently, Netflix hasn’t officially declared the third season, but we will let you know if it will.

Here’s what we understand about Iron Fist season three thus far.

Iron Fist season 3 release date: when will it arrive Netflix?

Thus far, there has been an 18-month gap between seasons one and two (March 2017 and Sept 2018).

Season three will be found from March 2020. There is The Punisher season , Luke Cage season, Daredevil season three, and Jessica Jones season three to fill the gap.

Do not expect any more Defenders any time soon, however.

Iron Fist season 3 cast: who’s in it?

Regardless of the ending of season two suggesting otherwise, you can fully expect to see Finn Jones back as Danny Rand.

Similarly, we can not imagine the third season without: Jessica Henwick. The not-to-be-messed-with Colleen Wing; Sacha Dhawan as Davos; Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum; Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum; and Simone Missick as the multiple-Marvel series caked Misty Knight.

Are we missing anyone? Oh yeah…

Iron Fist season 3 story: what’s it about?

Evidently, it’s early days yet, but the season two finale does suggest a variety.

Fans were pleased that the show prevented’white savior complicated’ from the finale, and we are lead to think that Colleen Wing could become the newest Iron Fist.

Plotlines up for investigation include Davos, who has allied himself and the Typhoid above Mary.

Was Orson Randall. In the comic books, he was likewise born in K’un-Lun. Also, he’d have lots of replies to questions asked by Danny. In the previous two, Rand’s twin pistols actually belonged to Orson. Can we locate him come out of the shadows in season three? Expect it to be the case and expect a few instead of casting.

And will Iron Fist (or some of the other Marvel TV show for that matter) address the episode of Avengers: Infinity War?