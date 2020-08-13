Home Technology iPhone is still breaking sales records
iPhone is still breaking sales records

By- Pooja Das
The iPhone is still breaking sales records during the pandemic.
Apple broke a quarterly listing for US iPhone imports in Q2 2020 despite the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the international and domestic markets.
Apple currently includes a massive 47.1% market share in the usa, up from 40.8% last year.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has had far-reaching effects on the international economy and triggered a recession in the USA

but you would not know that it had been appearing at Apple.

This week, market research company Canalys shared its second-quarter estimates for US smartphone shipments.

While imports declined overall, Apple managed to hit on a new domestic record with 15 million iPhone shipments within the 3 months.

Apple’s US market

According to Canalys, Apple’s US market share climbed to 47% over the strength of the iPhone 11

up more than 6% from the exact same quarter in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Samsung climbed from 22.3percent to 23.2percent in precisely the same timespan,

while LG, TCL, and other manufacturers all saw their share fall year-over-year by numerous percentage factors.

Interestingly, while smartphone prices were down only 5 percent , the average price dropped to $503

which is more than 10% lower compared to the average price in Q2 2019.

Bearing that in mind, it seems probable that the second-generation iPhone SE played a significant role in Apple’s record-breaking quarter

especially with Apple announcing that iPhone earnings had just increased by 1.66percent YOY in its third-quarter results a month.

“Store closures and virus fears limited interaction with demo models, tight customer budgets further constrained spending ability

, and with rare 5G network policy in American suburbia, consumers saw plenty of reasons to purchase a 4G device rather.

Regardless of the lacklustre 5G roll-out so far, strong carrier marketing in coming quarters will likely be instrumental in catalyzing a multi-year transition period in LTE to 5G.”

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models this fall, all which will comprise support for 5G networks

and each one of that will cost more compared to 503.

The iPhone SE and iPhone 11 aren’t going anyplace, but it’ll be interesting to see whether the launching of 5G iPhone

models will probably be sufficient to start the extensive transition to 5G apparatus in the US in earnest.

If conditions surrounding the pandemic don’t improve, it might be a strange drop.

Greater unemployment has cut consumer choice, in some cases limiting the capability to buy a new device or cover phone-related expenses,”

Thielke additional, citing increased orders for non profit Android phones.

“With economic challenges going to last, the sub-US$400 sections are poised to get more prominence, particularly as Google and other Android players raise their vulnerability to the low-end and mid-range segments.”

