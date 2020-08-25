- Advertisement -

Apple rolled out the iOS 14 beta 6 and iPadOS 14 beta 6 for developers on Tuesday.

Now that public betas are rolling out as well,

everyone with an iOS or iPadOS device can try the new software and all of the features that Apple is adding this fall.

iOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features —

Some highlights include home screen widgets,

new Compact UI features,

an App Library with all of your installed apps,

and the redesigned Messages app.

Just one week after seeding the fifth developer betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers,

Apple has started to roll out beta 6 of each software update on Tuesday, August 25th.

Save for a few interesting features,

the last two beta releases have mostly focused on fixing bugs within the previous betas.

For example,

iOS 14 beta 4 brought back 3D Touch (which another beta had killed) and iOS 14 beta 5 made the Maps app more stable.

More information about both betas will be published on Apple’s website shortly.

Apple’s iOS 14 beta 6 is now available,

alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14 beta 6.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14,

we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device.

If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 11

11 Pro

Pro Max

XS

XS Max

XR

X

8

8 Plus

7

7 Plus

6s

6s Plus

SE (1st generation)

SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

11-inch (2nd generation)

12.9-inch (3rd generation)

11-inch (1st generation)

12.9-inch (2nd generation)

12.9-inch (1st generation)

10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

(6th generation)

(5th generation)

mini (5th generation)

mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

Air 2

As you know by now,

installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone,

iPad,

or iPod touch couldn’t be easier.

Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update

and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want,

you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer.

Whichever method you choose,

just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.