iOS 14 beta 5 – Available for Developers

By- Pooja Das
  • Apple rolled out the iOS 14 beta and iPadOS 14 beta 5 to developers on Tuesday.
  • Nowadays that people betas are rolling out, everybody with an iOS or iPadOS apparatus can try out the new software and each of the features which Apple is adding this fall.
  • IOS 14 is a huge update packed with countless new features that you can read about right here — some highlights include home display widgets, fresh Compact UI attributes, an App Library with all of your installed programs, along with the redesigned Messages program.

Apple statement

Apple rolled out the iOS 14 beta and iPadOS 14 beta 5 to developers on Tuesday.

Apple has announced that the iPhone 12 will launch later than normal this year due to the pandemic.

But that’s not stopping the company from rolling out routine beta releases for the applications that will ship with all the new hardware.

Two weeks after seeding the fourth developer beta,

Apple began rolling out the fifth beta for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on Tuesday, likely fixing problems with the operating system and adding new features.

IOS 14 programmer

IOS 14 programmer beta 4 added a couple of characteristics of notes, such as service for degradation Notification, the return of 3D Touch, and a new TV widget.

If you are wondering if your device can be used with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

A full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad Air 2

How to install this on device

As you know, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier.

Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and tap”Download and Install” in the bottom of that page.

You might even install the upgrade through iTunes by connecting your iOS device for your computer.

Whichever method you choose, just be certain that you back up your device before installing the update.

Pooja Das

