Home Lifestyle Invasive Bug species
FeaturedLifestyle

Invasive Bug species

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

invasive bug species

  • The bugs feed on over 70 native plants and can cause severe damage to crops.
  • The insects are native to Asia and typically travel to other countries via shipping routes.

Often, invasive species are easy to spot. When an invasive plant species invade an area, for example, it’s typically not too difficult to identify it and destroy it.

With bugs, on the other hand, things are a bit more complicated.

- Advertisement -

They’re often small, fast, and can easily retreat to safety if you try to interact with (or smash) them.

wildlife authorities

The insects are native to Asia, but they are wreaking havoc in the United States. Our best defense? A nice, strong smash.

The insect’s hitch rides on ships and other traffic coming from Asia to the United States and other countries.

Here in the United States, they can devastate many native plant species. According to the New York State Departments of Agriculture and Markets, Environmental Conservation, and Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, the spotted lanternfly poses a threat to over 70 plant species.

lanternfly

Some of the plants the spotted lanternfly can destroy include grapevines, apple trees, and hops, potentially directly impacting the production of foods that rely on these crops.

“Spotted Lanternfly poses a troubling threat to the environment and agriculture of New York State but also to the quality of recreational opportunities and experiences

we offer in our State Parks and public lands,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a statement.

“I applaud our Parks’ environmental stewardship staff for identifying this pest, so New York State can quickly begin taking steps to slow its spread.

Park visitors

Park visitors across the state can help in identifying and reporting this destructive pest, and I urge them to familiarize themselves with its signs.”

If you are a New Yorker who spots one of these insects, you’re urged to file a report on the official reporting site.

Meanwhile, the insects are also causing problems in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.

Officials across the region want to keep track of the spread of the species — hence the reporting site —

but if you come across one, you can also do your part by dispatching the bug, and if you see its eggs nearby, scrapping them off of whatever they’re attached to.

Environmental officials urge you to kill things

, but these invasive bugs are clearly doing far more harm than good, so it seems to be warranted.

Also Read:   The best programming languages students should learn
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Legendary Peugeot 3008 - Here Is What We Know !
Pooja Das

Must Read

The Punisher Season 3: Release Date Why Netflix Not Renewed The Series For The Other Upgrades?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Marvel fans who've been watching for a very long time in Marvel Netflix series are now disappointed. Iron Fist Jessica Jones and Daredevil are...
Read more

Pokemon Journeys Season 2: Release Date, Plot On Netflix Everything To Know About Its Arrival?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Pokemon Journeys Season 2 On Netflix: Everything To Know About Its Arrival Pokémon Journeys Season two is an animated web series titled Pokémon Journey. Everyone...
Read more

AJ And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And On Netflix? All Details

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
AJ and Queen is a Netflix original show, which follows the adventures of Robert, also called drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul Charles) and his...
Read more

Ozark Season 4: Release Date, More Updates And All New Information Check Here

Netflix Nitesh kumar -
In an official statement from Netflix, it had been announced that that the next season of Ozark will likely be its last the final...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Plotline, Cast and More!

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Derry Girls is one long with teen drama series all-girls the lifestyles of school. Season One of the series introduction. At precisely the same...
Read more

NASA’s Mars helicopter

Education Pooja Das -
NASA's mars helicopter NASA's Mars helicopter is already hitting landmarks NASA powered up the batteries on its Mars helicopter for the first time during its visit...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Cast, Plot And When Will English Dub Release On Netflix?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
One-Punch Man is a Japanese webcomic Made by Forest. It was a manga that's been turned into anime. With some famous fight scenes and...
Read more

The Cable Company To Carry Their Channels On The Cable System

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
The ongoing saga of this cable streaming tug-of-war (which has had largely the streaming side winning for more than a year today, The Cable Company  
Also Read:   A New Future For London's Restaurants
as...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Netflix Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Sex Education Season 3 Following a Substantial delay because of This coronavirus pandemic, It seems to picture for three of Netflix Smash Sex Education was...
Read more

Invasive Bug species

Lifestyle Pooja Das -
invasive bug species The bugs feed on over 70 native plants and can cause severe damage to crops. The insects are native to Asia...
Read more
© World Top Trend