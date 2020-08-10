Into The Night Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Has The Series Given Renewal Approval For The 2 Run?

- Advertisement -

Into The Night has been revived for a season 2 and fans are going gaga over this news, are you ready for another period of the fantastic show? Cause we are, this Belgian drama has been loved by the audience, and we are enthusiastic about its return.

Without wasting any more time, let’s get into all the details we have of Into The Night 2.

RELEASE DATE FOR INTO THE NIGHT SEASON 2

Season one of this show premiered in May 2020 and in July the show was renewed for one more season, founder Jason George is grateful to all the fans who were deeply touched by the series and have shown incredible love and support for your passenger and crew of BE Airways Flight 21.

Into The Night is based on a novel The Old Axolotl, by Jacek Dukaj, we do not have a verified release date that is official however we think the series will return by 2021.

CAST FOR INTO THE NIGHT SEASON two

Jan Bijvoet as Richard Mertens

Nabil Mallat as Osman Azizi

Pauline Etienne as Sylvie Bridgette Dubois

Laurent Capelluto as Mathieu Daniel Douek

Stefano Cassetti as Terenzio Matteo Gallo

Astrid Whettnall as Gabrielle Renoir

Vincent Londez as Horst Baudin

Regina Bikkinina as Zara Oblonskaya

Nicolas Alechine as Dominik

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR INTO THE NIGHT SEASON 2

Season 2 will take on from where one ended, the show relies on a novel gives a lot of room for things to go, we do not have any details about the plot for season two, but items can get more spectacle for the passengers and the team, and we expect that goes well.

Until then continue reading with us, for now, we will keep fans updated that is all!