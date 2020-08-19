Home Entertainment Into The Night Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Netflix How Did The...
Into The Night Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Netflix How Did The Previous Season End?

By- Alok Chand
Into the night season, 2 Are you now the lover of”Into the night” string?? Here is a piece of fantastic news for you! The series is currently coming up with its movie.

Into The Night Season 2

Belgium’s first Netflix original, Into the night season 2 is coming. The dystopian drama sets up an extremely different from Season 1. In the last year, Terenzio (Stefano Cassetti) created terror at the cast’s lives. And Season 1 based on a book written by Jacek Dukaj.

The narrative of this series is about a plane full of passengers. It travels through the night to escape its destructive power and find someplace safe. But, hints are given by the book.

What Happened At The End of Season 1 Into The Night?

The previous incident, Episode 6, a plane was hijacked in Brussels. Terenzio took control of this aircraft, following an event began killing. To be able to keep for as long as you can, the team danger heading west to land in Bulgaria. There, they manage to do 30 minutes before sunrise.

However, when the Sun rises, means he’s exposed to the radiation which has killed most of the world. He left behind and now he will not be seen in Season two.

Into The Night Season 2: Release Cast And Date

The next season of Into it was going to premiere in 2021 on Netflix. The release date has been 24 April 2020, but because of the global situation of COVID-19, it’s delayed. On the other hand, the trailer can be found, and you may have a look to know more!!

Netflix decides to revive the main characters, and the series went to reprise their functions:

Sylvie Bridgette Dubois as Pauline Etienne
Mathieu Daniel Douek as Laurent Capelluto
Terenzio Matteo Gallo as Stefano Cassetti
Ayaz Kobanbay as Mehmet Kurtulus
Laura Djalo as Babetida Sadjo

