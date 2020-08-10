Interesting twist of the story due to waiting for Mirzapur Season 2 release date

- Advertisement -

Big news has come to the audience waiting for Mirzapur‘s sequel, Mirzapur’s most popular web series of Amazon Prime Video. The makers of Mirzapur 2 are soon to launch the teaser of this much-awaited web series, in which its release date will also be announced. It is believed that Mirzapur 2 is going to be more interesting than the first season, whose characters are going to give a heavy dose of entertainment to the audience. The audience in Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh’s Mirzapur 2 apart from other actors including Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kalin Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma), Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) and Bina Tripathi (Rasika Duggal) the Only style will be seen. The last episode of the first season of Mirzapur was created by Karan and Gurmeet in such a way that while there was a great twist in the story, Munna Tripathi and Kaalin Bhaiya finished many of its lead actors. In such a situation, whether Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta survive from Munna Tripathi and viewers are eagerly waiting for Mirzapur Season 2 to see what a turning point in Kaalin Bhaiya’s personal and crime world. The news is coming that Mirzapur 2 may be released on 25 December.

In the past, Mirzapur 2’s Starcast Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Duggal had photographed dubbing of this web series and told the fans that the post-production work is going on fast and soon launching the teaser of Mirzapur 2 Release date will also be announced. Had the Corona crisis not happened, Mirzapur would have been released by now. The post-production work was delayed due to Corona and it is becoming unbearable for the audience. Mirzapur 2 is on top of some good web series made in India. Whether it is rating or performance level, Mirzapur is considered far ahead of Sacred Games and other web series. Purvanchal’s story and its unique treatment have raised the level of Mirzapur so high that a web series made in a metropolis does not stand in front of it. For the first time in Mirzapur, the audience got some different things at the level of dialogue and content and from above the artists created such a fire that Mirzapur became super hit. Now in Mirzapur 2, viewers want the same thrill as the first season.

The story of Mirzapur 2 could be something like this

The first season of Mirzapur showed how Guddu and Babu Pandit, the sons of lawyer Ramakant Pandit, say hobby or in compulsion, come in contact with Don Akhand anand Tripathi alias Kalin Bhaiya of Mirzapur and become the most special of the carpet brother. This carpet brother’s son Munna Tripathi does not like and he keeps getting entangled with Guddu and Bablu Pandit. Meanwhile, a different game is going on in the carpet brother’s house. Kalina Tripathi’s wife Bina Tripathi increases contact with a servant to calm her body’s hunger and Kalin’s father gets a clue of it. Guddu and Bablu Pandit are involved in the drugs and bloody game of the brother in such a way that these carpets start knocking in the eyes of the brother and on the other hand, Munna Tripathi is trying to humiliate the two brothers. Meanwhile, Guddu Pandit kills Rati Shankar Shukla, the enemy of the carpet brother in Jaunpur, which changes the criminal and political game. Kalin Bhaiyya sends his army with Munna Tripathi to eliminate Guddu and Bablu Pandit. Here, Brother Bhaiya gets SSP Ram Sharan Maurya, who is piercing like a thorn in the eye. Munna Tripathi surrounds Guddu, Bablu and the entire family at a wedding and along with Bablu kills Guddu’s wife Sweety Gupta. Guddu manages to save his life with Pandit Golu Gupta. With this, the first season of the Mirzapur web series comes to an end.

In the second season of Mirzapur i.e., Mirzapur 2, the direct fight is between the family of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Kalin Tripathi, where Guddu will go to any extent to avenge the murder of his wife and brother. Golu Gupta will be seen supporting her in this work. At the same time, after the assassination of SSP, the screws of the administration will also tighten on the carpet brother. There are two such fars inside the carpet brother’s house, in such a situation, Bina Tripathi will be seen playing separately and she will leave no stone unturned to ruin the Tripathi family. In such a situation, it is believed that Bina Tripathi will be seen destroying the carpet brother of Lanka in the hands of Guddu Pandit. It is believed that there may be another Bahubali entry in Mirzapur season 2 and this time the scope of this web series can go from Mirzapur, Jaunpur to Lucknow, Delhi and other places. Mirzapur Season 2 shows the possibility of more violence and thrill than the first season and along with Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh is also trying his best to bring Mirzapur 2 to such a height where the audience’s thrill is over.

Guddu Pandit, carpet brother and Munna Tripathi eyes on

In Mirzapur Season 2, the artist who has the eyes of the most fans is Guddu Pandit. Ali Fazal as Guddu is going to be seen in a different style in Mirzapur 2. At the same time, Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Divyendu Sharma and Kaalin Bhaiya as Munna Tripathi are once again seen to spread terror in the world of crime. In the first season of Mirzapur, Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi), who looks calm and educated, will be seen in a different style in Mirzapur 2. Rasika Duggal as Bina Tripathi and Rajesh Telang as Ramakant Pandit will also be worth watching. Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh recently told that the work of Mirzapur 2 is in the final stages and the release date will be announced soon. Mirzapur 2 as well as Manoj Bajpayee’s web series The Family Man 2, is eagerly awaited on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video has released good web series like Panchayat, Patlok and Bandish Bandits this year.