Inside World Of Wine, Portugal's Latest Tourist

By- Shankar
Inside World Of Wine, Portugal’s Latest Tourist Destination
WORLD OF WINE

World of Wine (WOW), one in every of the largest tourism sights to release in Europe this 12 months, debuted last month in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal Inside.

Faithful to its call, the undertaking is a wine lover’s dream, and its area is already in an area that brings in oenophiles from across the globe every 12 months. Vila Nova de Gaia, that’s inside the Porto district.is traditionally a port wine metropolis and domestic to wineries well-known for producing the fortified wine Inside
Adrian Bridge, founder and CEO of World of Wine WORLD OF WINE

After five years of development and a $117 million investment, WOW, which overlooks Porto and the Douro River, opened on July 31. The introduction of the brand new challenge becomes led by using founder and CEO Adrian Bridge.

head of the Fladgate Partnership. Inside This protecting organisation owns famous port wine manufacturers such as Krohn and Fonseca. luxury motels such as the Yeatman in Porto and the Vintage House in the Douro Valley.

