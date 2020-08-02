Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

Inside Edge will release its third season shortly on Amazon Prime Video. It was renewed right after the launch of its next season. Here, in this post, we will cover the launch date, cast, along with other important details of this topic.

Release Date of Season 3 | Inside Edge

Inside Edge season 3 release date has not yet declared by the Amazon Prime Video. However, it can be assumed that season 3 could discharge in mid-2021 or perhaps in early 2022.

It is a play web tv-series and sports, which is created by Karan Anshuman. The show is released initially on Prime Video and premiered on July 10, 2017. It is the first Hindi language series, which is published by Amazon Originals.

The series concentrates on the Mumbai Mavericks, a made-up T20 cricket team. The owners of this group manipulate a league-wide board that is spot-fixing.

Cast of Third Season

Vivek Oberoi played the role of Vikrant Dhawan

Richa Chadda played the role of Zarina Malik

Aamir Bashir played the role of Yashvardhan Patil

Siddhant Chaturvedi played the role of Prashant Kanaujia

Tanuj Virwani played the role of Vayu Raghavan

Angad Bedi played the role of Arvind Vashishth

Plot of Third Season

Like in the former episode of Inside Edge Season 1, Season 2 also ended on a thriller. The last episode had several events that the crowd never exacted. In the second season, it noted that Mumbai Mavericks will be halted for a couple of years in the PowerPlay League.