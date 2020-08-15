Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Information !!!

- Advertisement -

One of the highest-rated television shows “Inside Edge” is the first Hindi language set that has been aired by Amazon Originals. The sports drama series made by Karan Anshuman has an impressive and power-packed throw performance which made everyone fall because of it. The show is one of the stones. The huge dedicated fan base of the show made it exceptionally popular and well-valued by everybody.

The series was renewed for its third period, and that’s a big treat for all its fans. We know that you all out there are eagerly waiting for another season of the show to come out. Well, we’ve gathered up data and all of the essential details that you want to know about the upcoming season. Let us take a look at all of them.

Inside Edge Season 3: When is the release happening?

The debut season of the show came out on 10th July 2017 with ten episodes. Subsequently, on 6th December 2019, the second season was a boom and came out with its ten episodes. The duration of each episode of the series was from 40 minutes to 47 minutes.

Well, that’s a very long time back, but we do not have any release date for the season. Though, considering the situation of the world and also the time difference, we can anticipate the season to come out in the second half of 2021 or 2022.

Inside Edge Season 3: Who all are going to appear on the screen?

Then we’d determine that the cast of the show is the main strength of this if we have a look. We watched the original cast members reprising their roles in season two.

The same goes for season three.

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan

Richa Chadda as Zarina Malik

Aamir Bashir as Yashvardhan Patil

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia

Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan

Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashishth

Inside Edge Season 3: What will be the Plotline?

The episodes of the two seasons two and one ended with thriller and, needless to say, on a cliff-hanger. The show’s next season has many unexpected events that the crowd never expected to occur. We found as the team’s owner was found included in match-fixing that Mumbai Mavericks are prohibited for two years from the PowerPlay League.

Most probably, season three will select from the stage we had been left at the end of season two. We will have to find out more about the situations of PowerPlay League following Mumbai Mavericks gets banned for a couple of decades.