Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, plot, And All News !!!

Inside Edge will release its third year soon on Amazon Prime Video. It was revived after the launch of its next season. Here, in this post, we will cover cast the launch date, and other details of this subject.

Release Date of Season 3 | Inside Edge

Within Edge season 3 release date hasn’t yet declared by the Amazon Prime Video. But, it could be presumed that season 3 could release in mid-2021 or perhaps in early 2022.

It’s a play web tv show and a sport, which is created by Karan Anshuman. The series is released on Prime Video and premiered on July 10, 2017. It is the first Hindi language series, which is published by Amazon Originals.

The series concentrates on the Mumbai Mavericks, a made-up T20 cricket group. The proprietors of the group control a league-wide board that is spot-fixing.

Inside Edge has won affirmative important approval and also chosen for Best Drama show at 46th International Emmy Awards. The second season premiered on December 6, 2019.

Cast of Third Season

Vivek Oberoi played the role of Vikrant Dhawan

Richa Chadda played the role of Zarina Malik

Aamir Bashir played the role of Yashvardhan Patil

Siddhant Chaturvedi played the role of Prashant Kanaujia

Tanuj Virwani played the role of Vayu Raghavan

Angad Bedi played the role of Arvind Vashishth

Plot of Third Season

Like in the former episode of Inside Edge Season 1, Season 2 ended on a massive thriller. The previous episode had many events which the crowd never exacted. In the next season, it reported that Mumbai Mavericks will be stopped for two years from the PowerPlay League.

The reason for banning the group is because the owner of the team was found entangled in match-fixing. Season 3 will resume from where it left off in the second season. We will get to learn more about what occurs from the PowerPlay League after prohibited for two decades.