Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Inside Edge will release its third year soon on Amazon Prime Video. It was renewed right after the launch of its second season. Here, in this post, we’ll cover cast the launch date, along with other important details of this topic.

Release Date of Season 3 | Inside Edge

Inside Edge season 3 release date hasn’t yet announced by the Amazon Prime Video. But, it can be assumed that season 3 can release in mid-2021 or perhaps in ancient 2022.

It’s Indian sports and plays a web television show, which is created by Karan Anshuman. The series is released initially on Prime Video and premiered on July 10, 2017. It’s the first Hindi language collection, which is published by Amazon Originals.

The series focuses on the Mumbai Mavericks, a made-up T20 cricket group. The owners of this group control a league-wide board that is spot-fixing.

Cast of Third Season

Vivek Oberoi played the role of Vikrant Dhawan
Richa Chadda played the role of Zarina Malik
Aamir Bashir played the role of Yashvardhan Patil
Siddhant Chaturvedi played the role of Prashant Kanaujia
Tanuj Virwani played the role of Vayu Raghavan
Angad Bedi played the role of Arvind Vashishth

Plot of Third Season

Like in the episode of Inside Edge Season 1, Season 2 also ended on a massive thriller. The episode had many events which the audience never exacted. In the second season, it reported that Mumbai Mavericks will be halted for a couple of years in the PowerPlay League.

Rekha yadav

