Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

Inside Edge Season is an INDIAN net series that first premiered on July 10, 2017, on Amazon Prime. The show is Amazon’s first Indian original series and has been a fantastic success worldwide. The series is made by Karan Anshuman and executive produced by Farhan Akhtar.

The series is loosely based on a fictional T20 cricket group called Mumbai Maverick that competes at Power Play League. The series reveals the dark side of the world, in which politics, money, and energy dictate all the rules.

Release Date of Season 3 | Inside Edge

Inside Edge season 3 release date hasn’t yet declared by the Amazon Prime Video. But, it could be presumed that the season 3 can show in mid-2021 or maybe in early 2022.

The proprietors of the team control a league-wide spot-fixing board.

Inside Edge has won optimistic critical approval and chosen for Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards.

Inside Edge Cast

The series stars a lot of really talented celebrities. Vivek Oberoi plays the antagonist, ‘Vikrant Dhawan.’ Richa Chadda celebrities like Zarina Malik.

Sayani Gupta plays Rohini Raghavan. Sanjay Suri is seen as Niranjan Suri, Karan Oberoi plays Imran Khan, and Manu Rishi is viewed as Manoharlal Handa, Asha Saini as Ayesha Dewan, Amir Bashir as Bhaisahab and others.

The series also added names such as Elli AvrRam and Sapna Pabbi into the cast for season 2.

Inside Edge Plot: What’s it about?

The show revolves around the game’s idea behind the game’ Mumbai Maverick is a leading group of the Power Play League. The dark side of this game that is related to the underworld, politics, drugs, and power is exhibited. The series does full justice to explain that cricketers are just people and not God.

Cricket in India has an enormous fan base, and individuals have gone as far as calling it a religion. The cricketers in the whole country are not just adored but idolized by the citizens. In this state where the game is worshiped with full integrity, to think of a string based on precisely the exact same subject is a reasonably smart move by Amazon, which in actuality, worked pretty nicely.