Injustice: Year Zero Brings The Justice Society To Dc Alternate Universe! Release Date, And More Updates Check Here .

By- Anoj Kumar
Injustice: Gods Among Us was a little bit of a shock hit video game – a profitable preventing recreation with an exciting story from the individuals who gave the world the S-Tier cartoonish gore of the Mortal Kombat franchise. It was then was an excellent greater shock: a creatively and financially profitable tie-in comedian that massively expanded the universe of the game, telling the story of the 5 years previous the sport and bringing in several Lantern corps, magic customers, and gods from DC’s legendary universe. DC has determined to comply with up on that recognition with one other expansion.

Injustice: Year Zero is a digital-first book from the group that nailed the unique series: Tom Taylor writing, with Rogê Antônio, Cian Tormey, Rain Beredo, and Wes Abbott on artwork. The first three chapters can be found now on Comixology. The series additionally has cowl artwork from Eisner-nominated Julian Totino Tedesco.

The book goes again to the World Battle II of the Injustice parallel Earth, because the League discovers their predecessors within the Justice Society, and the way they fought covertly throughout the Battle to take down a fascist monster. Within the story, the Joker finds a technique to thoughts management the heroes and tries to take them down from the within.

The cover for chapter four has a personality who just isn’t from the JSA, however.

Anoj Kumar

