The COVID-19 pandemic was a double whammy for India’s billionaires,

whose fortunes had already taken success from a slowing economy and falling consumer demand. Even before India went into a complete lockdown at the top of March India’s billionaires, its stock exchange had plunged to a three-year low as of March 18 , the date we finalized this year’s list. The whole number of Indian billionaires has fallen to 102, versus 106 in 2019. And, more tellingly, their collective wealth has shrunk 23% to $313 billion.

Low profile retailing tycoon Radhakishan Damani stood out amid the general rout.

His fortune is up by 1 / 4 , to $13.8 billion, making him India’s second-richest person for the first time. Shares of his Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart supermarket chain, an Indian version of Wal-Mart, are relatively resistant to the virus effect. DMart’s value-for-money model, with 196 stores, appeals to India’s middle-class shoppers. An intelligent investor who built a portfolio of growth stocks before he branched out into retailing, Damani is never seen at public gatherings.

Oil and gas tycoon Mukesh Ambani India’s billionaires, with a net worth of $36.8 billion,

retained his title because the wealthiest Indian, despite suffering a $13.2 billion drop from a year ago. Ambani’s Reliance RAVN -2% Industries has run up a mountain of debt after its expansion into telecom with its Jio service, which now has 370 million subscribers. Ambani has promised to scale back Reliance’s net debt to zero by 2021, partly by selling assets, like a deal to sell a 20% stake within the company’s refining and petrochemicals business to Saudi Aramco. Now, the oil price crash is casting a shadow over that $15 billion sales.

Despite the general decline, a dozen new Indian faces appear this year. The youngest entrant is 39-year-old Byju Raveendran, a former math tutor who founded and ran fast-rising ed-tech unicorn Byju’s. In its last funding round in January, the firm was valued at $8 billion. Investors include Mark Zuckerberg and Tencent of China. His Byju’s app, aimed toward children from grade one to 12, has registered 42 million downloads so far. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $1.8 billion.