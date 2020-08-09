Home TV Series Amazon Prime In The Web Series 'mirzapur 2', Rasika Dugal Will Be Seen In...
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

In The Web Series ‘mirzapur 2’, Rasika Dugal Will Be Seen In A Different Way, Told These Things Related To Her Character

By- Ajeet Kumar
- Advertisement -

In the web series ‘Mirzapur 2‘, Rasika Duggal played the role of Bina Tripathi, and this time in season 2, she is going to enter a different style.

Rasika Duggal will soon be seen in the web series ‘Mirzapur’ after the film Lootcase. Rasika Duggal was seen playing the role of Bina Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur.’ Rasika Duggal has made a different identity in the film world with her performance.

But he has also made himself successful in digital platforms and TV shows. Rasika, who has won her acting from films and series like Mirzapur and Hamid, told that respectable directors, co-workers, and producers understand the creative needs of a project.

Also Read:   Made In Abyss Season 2: Release Date? Renewal Updates And Information

Rasika Duggal has many projects lying in the pipeline right now. Lootcase was recently released on Rasika Duggal’s film OTT. During an interview, Rasika has also made many revelations about Mirzapur 2. He said that ‘Bina Tripathi is going to be seen in a completely different style in Mirzapur 2’. He is also very excited for Mirzapur 2.

Also Read:   Actor Ali Fazal is dubbing for the second season of his web series "Mirzapur"

Rasika Duggal further says that those who have seen season 1, they will also like season 2. New characters have been written in it, and excellent actors are playing it. Bina Tripathi will be seen from a different angle, season 2. If a lot has happened to that character in season 1, that thing will also affect the character. So we can say that Bina Tripathi will have a different angle. Bina Tripathi’s character has been the most challenging for her. Till then, people had not seen me in such an avatar.

Also Read:   'Manifest' Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC TV Show
- Advertisement -
Ajeet Kumar

Must Read

In The Web Series ‘mirzapur 2’, Rasika Dugal Will Be Seen In A Different Way, Told These Things Related To Her Character

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
In the web series 'Mirzapur 2', Rasika Duggal played the role of Bina Tripathi, and this time in season 2, she is going to...
Read more

Made In Abyss Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Updates

TV Series Shubhojeet Paul -
Made in Abyss is an anime series that has been taken from the Japanese manga sequence that is written by Akihito Tsukhushi. The show...
Read more

Elite Season 4 Trailer, New Characters And When It Is Release?

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Netflix shows Elite has been releasing on the broadcasting giant's platform since 2018. Ever since its release, the thriller drama series has gathered many...
Read more

Hanna Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Major Updates

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Hanna is an action web series. This action play is the show adaptation of a picture. David Farr is the creator of this activity...
Read more

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates Check Here

TV Series Nitesh kumar -
Vanderpump Rules has been running since a long time and now fans and the critics believe that storyline of the series is becoming dull...
Read more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Release Date, Cast, New Plotline And What We Know

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Fantastic news! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina might not be cancelled after all. Fans of the Netflix series were devastated to learn that their show...
Read more

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Upcoming Detail

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
"Guardians of Galaxy" is an epic space adventure movie by"Marvel," starring a shrub and a raccoon because of its protagonists. No matter how strange...
Read more

Young Justice Season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Updates

Netflix Shubhojeet Paul -
Young Justice is a famous American animated series that is very much appreciated by the viewers. The fantastic storyline and the animations made the...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Recent Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Outer Banks is an American adolescent series. The web TV thriller is a mixture of experience backbone chiller action, and puzzle. Outer Banks is...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And All Latest News

TV Series Santosh Yadav -
The BBC television series Taboo is one of the series to have obtained a reply. The series is led by Christopher Nyholm and Anders...
Read more
© World Top Trend