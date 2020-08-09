In The Web Series ‘mirzapur 2’, Rasika Dugal Will Be Seen In A Different Way, Told These Things Related To Her Character

- Advertisement -

In the web series ‘Mirzapur 2‘, Rasika Duggal played the role of Bina Tripathi, and this time in season 2, she is going to enter a different style.

Rasika Duggal will soon be seen in the web series ‘Mirzapur’ after the film Lootcase. Rasika Duggal was seen playing the role of Bina Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur.’ Rasika Duggal has made a different identity in the film world with her performance.

But he has also made himself successful in digital platforms and TV shows. Rasika, who has won her acting from films and series like Mirzapur and Hamid, told that respectable directors, co-workers, and producers understand the creative needs of a project.

Rasika Duggal has many projects lying in the pipeline right now. Lootcase was recently released on Rasika Duggal’s film OTT. During an interview, Rasika has also made many revelations about Mirzapur 2. He said that ‘Bina Tripathi is going to be seen in a completely different style in Mirzapur 2’. He is also very excited for Mirzapur 2.

Rasika Duggal further says that those who have seen season 1, they will also like season 2. New characters have been written in it, and excellent actors are playing it. Bina Tripathi will be seen from a different angle, season 2. If a lot has happened to that character in season 1, that thing will also affect the character. So we can say that Bina Tripathi will have a different angle. Bina Tripathi’s character has been the most challenging for her. Till then, people had not seen me in such an avatar.