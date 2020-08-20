In Mirzapur Season 2, The Character Of Kalin Bhaiya’s Son Munna Tripathi Will Be Stronger Than Before

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur, the web series of Amazon Prime Video, is considered to be first in some very successful web series made in India. Karan Anshuman and Gurdeep Singh presented the story of the gangsters of small towns and their youth affected by the world of crime. The first season of Mirzapur is nearing 2 years of release and people of the second season are eagerly waiting every day. What was the matter in Mirzapur that people liked this web series very much, this question often comes in the mind of the people and after seeing Mirzapur again, they themselves find the answer to this question. Characters like Kaalin Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi, Guddu Pandit, Bablu Pandit, Gajagamini and Veena Tripathi have become popular and one of the characters that attracted the most attention in the first season of Mirzapur was Munna Tripathi. Divyendu Sharma in character.

Although Mirzapur is known for the characters like Pankaj Tripathi, Guddu Pandit as Ali Fazal, Bablu Pandit as Vikrant Messi in the character of Kalin Bhaiya, but the way Munna Tripathi’s character caught on, episode after episode. In the last episode, like Divyendu Sharma left all the other actors behind in terms of acting and screen presence. The Divyendu whom the world knew as a chocolate boy and even seen in films, people were surprised to see and think that they can have such a frightening and dangerous form in Mirzapur. Katta in hands, wildly abusive language on Juban, and a very normal stature, which is in a very domineering style, slowly wreaked havoc with its performance and left an indelible impression on the hearts of the people from the Mirzapur web series. The character of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur 2 is going to be frightening and the public is getting upset to see it.

Dabang Munna’s journey from a chocolate boy

In 2011, there was a film called Pyaar Ka Panchnama. The name of a character in that film was Nishant Aggarwal aka Liquid. A small and cute looking liquid often cheated on girls and could not understand the puzzle of love. This liquid was played by Divyendu Sharma. Divyendu, who holds a diploma course in acting from the Pune-based Film and Television Institute, received only 11 offers of films in the last 9 years, of which 2 films were made only for the OTT platform. A highly talented actor was almost failing to show his performance in the absence of limited work and he got a good role in films like Pyaar Ka Panchnama, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. But in the year 2018, he got a web series named Mirzapur, which took Divyendu’s acting career to such a height.

Do not take Munna Tripathi lightly!

The world was surprised to see Divyendu in the role of Munna Tripathi in the web series Mirzapur released on Amazon Prime Video. Actually, the artist who always looked in a chocolatey style, seeing him in the role of a domineering and violent boy suddenly was really different. The character of Munna Tripathi, who feels under the shadow of her father and wants to make herself known, the step mother does not like her eye, wanders across the city and gives a rough look at the trivia in college Keeps on beating People were first surprised to see Munna Tripathi avatar of Divyendu with a pistol in his hands and in the initial episode of Mirzapur, he felt that Divyendu would not be able to do justice to Munna’s character. But as the story progressed, Munna overshadowed the role of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Messi) along with his father Kalin Tripathi (Pankaj Kapoor) and in the last episode, Munna robbed the Mahfil. In such a situation, people realized that the character of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur was written so strongly that people could not live without appreciating it and what a great role Divyendu played Munna Tripathi.

What will happen in Mirzapur 2?

The character of Munna is set to emerge in Mirzapur season 2, where he will be seen competing with Guddu Pandit as the successor of Kalin Tripathi. It is believed that in Mirzapur Season 2, Divyendu’s look can be made more dangerous and the story of his enmity with Ali Fazal can be projected on the screen in a more frightening way. The poster of Mirzapur 2, the second season of the web series Mirzapur directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurdeep Singh, is going to be released in the next few days. It is also believed that next month, along with the trailer of Mirzapur 2, its release date will also be announced. Last month, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Duggal shared pictures of dubbing. Ali Fazal often talks about Mirzapur 2 on social media. Mirzapur 2 would have been released by now, but the lockdown spoiled the whole game due to Corona crisis. Mirzapur 2 is the most awaited web series of this year, for which lakhs of people are sitting eyed waiting for its release.