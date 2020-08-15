- Advertisement -

In an Instagram Live interview with actor Matthew McConaughey,” Fauci explained that sun eliminates the coronavirus.

This is why Dr. Fauci recommends getting outdoors as much as possible as one approach to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has been dispensing all sorts of coronavirus updates throughout

the summertime of the pandemic so far via a head-spinning interview schedule so intensive that

the physician is now a regular sight throughout cable news and the blogosphere pretty much daily now.

that can be a once-in-a-century public health crisis facing the planet, and Fauci (who’s also the manager of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

has been attempting to disseminate as much good and life-saving advice as possible,

which includes dictates such as washing your hands regularly, social-distancing, along with wearing a face mask.

In between his routine onscreen looks with sockets such as CNN,

the doctor has also sat down with actors who command a large following the physician can capitalize on to receive out his message.

Folks like the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry requested the physician a ton of pretty insightful questions during their conversation in March

The celebrity peppered Fauci using a rapid-fire collection of questions throughout a Instagram Live interview.

It generated a few headline-generating minutes –

– such as Fauci’s assertion that there’s something fairly simple that destroys the coronavirus. It’s something we can all easily take advantage of.

At one point during the discussion, McConaughey requested Fauci whether it’s true that sunlight kills the virus

(that has sickened more than 5.2 million people in the US and murdered almost 168,000 at this point, based on Johns Hopkins University).

“It will,” Fauci replied. “That’s one reason why outside in the sun when you’re interacting…

That’s much, far better than being inside…

Outside is always better than inside.”

From that point, McConaughey asked if this is partly why some tropical island nations like Japan are much better off relatively during the pandemic compared to US.

Fauci agreed that’s likely the case,

that also squares using the results of a study published in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology.

It found that”90% or more of that the SARS-CoV-2 virus will be inactivated after being subjected (to the summer sunshine )

for 11 to 34 minutes” Moreover, researchers included that”99 percent of SARS-CoV-2 may be inactivated within the 2 hours around

solar noon through summer in most US cities found south of latitude 43 degrees north,” which encircles a lot of the united states.