I Have To Admit That Kissing Booth 2 Is Slightly Better Than The First Film.

Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Valentin Peña, Joey King as Elle Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop

Directed by Vince Marcello

Rating: **

Kissing Booth at 2018, chronicling the transient travails of a bunch of high-heeled low-intellect high school pupils who have nothing better breeding, berating and trusting, penalizing a sequel as far as American Pie did. If Pie, not Booth could swing it? Huh?

I must admit that Kissing Booth 2 is better than the film. It has got a thrust, and there’s no pretension from the movie’s borderline-infantile intentions. The two movies go awry. They aim themselves at the youthful teen-plus audience while the parents, the mature personalities, are reduced to mere props.

The focus is completely on the fairly and not-untalented Ella Evans as Joey whose boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) has left for Harvard. Joey prepares for Harvard amidst chatter and partying. We all know what the results are in long-distance relationships.

The plot matches the cast’s ambitions. They look like they’ve stepped from an ad for a brand of tuna fish.

There’s something fishy about a sequel which doesn’t allow its characters to move to keep them trapped in a neverland of doll’s-home presence. Except that Ibsen would exchange his vision for a carton of whiskey were he to observe the characters in this film prancing in vacuous ecstasy.

The guys are the body-building gym-trim blokes, while the girl s show any spark in their mental framework. The music and songs shape their wispy existence, layering a rather flimsy plot. But at the end of this 2-hour-plus musical chairs of courtship, I had been left with a feeling of eating cake at a birthday party where the guests all have left. The Booth 2 leaves you a bit sick at the pit of your stomach.

It is like celebrating Lipstick Day during the Corona catastrophe.