I Am Sorry Season 3: Netflix Cast How Did The Previous Season End?

By- Alok Chand
I’m sorry season 3 –“I’m Sorry” made by Andrea Savage is a comical-American tv series. It’s first established on truTV on 12 July 2017. August 2017, the season renewed on 17. Currently, it’s coming up for its third season on 18 June 2019 and will premiere at 2020.

I Am Sorry Season 3

How Did The Past Season End?

The next season with ten episodes aired its finale episode titled-“New York vs. LA,” on 13 March 2019. The series story revolves around a family—Comedian with her husband and daughter in Los Angeles. The previous season revealed the life of Andrea Warren. She’s a comedy writer living in Los Angeles.

The story of the series draws Savage’s live comedy. The ending was showcasing equilibrium from life. Being a life that is balancing and a parent, there is not any comparison.

The show made several hilarious, real-life lifestyle issues. Savage prides herself along with her display on booming and handling!!

I’m Sorry, Season-3: Cast.

Through the summer, the show has three main characters and a few other recurring characters:

Andrea Savage as Andrea Warren
Tom Everett Scott as Mike Harris, Andrea’s husband
Olive Petrucci as Amelia Harris-Warren, duo’s daughter
Kathy Baker as Sharon
Nelson Franklin as David
Judy Greer as Maureen
Jason Mantzoukas as Kyle
Martin Mull as Martin
Lyndon Smith as Miss Shelly
Gary Anthony Williams as BrianBrian
Steve Zissis as Sandy
Alok Chand

