I Am Sorry Season 3: Netflix Cast How Did The Previous Season End?

I’m sorry season 3 –“I’m Sorry” made by Andrea Savage is a comical-American tv series. It’s first established on truTV on 12 July 2017. August 2017, the season renewed on 17. Currently, it’s coming up for its third season on 18 June 2019 and will premiere at 2020.

How Did The Past Season End?

The next season with ten episodes aired its finale episode titled-“New York vs. LA,” on 13 March 2019. The series story revolves around a family—Comedian with her husband and daughter in Los Angeles. The previous season revealed the life of Andrea Warren. She’s a comedy writer living in Los Angeles.

The story of the series draws Savage’s live comedy. The ending was showcasing equilibrium from life. Being a life that is balancing and a parent, there is not any comparison.

The show made several hilarious, real-life lifestyle issues. Savage prides herself along with her display on booming and handling!!

I’m Sorry, Season-3: Cast.

Through the summer, the show has three main characters and a few other recurring characters:

Andrea Savage as Andrea Warren

Tom Everett Scott as Mike Harris, Andrea’s husband

Olive Petrucci as Amelia Harris-Warren, duo’s daughter

Kathy Baker as Sharon

Nelson Franklin as David

Judy Greer as Maureen

Jason Mantzoukas as Kyle

Martin Mull as Martin

Lyndon Smith as Miss Shelly

Gary Anthony Williams as BrianBrian

Steve Zissis as Sandy

