I Am Not Okay With This Season 2: Story End How Will The Story Continue?

- Advertisement -

I’m not okay with this season 2, Netflix’s I’m Not Alright With This is a TV series that releases the intensity and intensity of a teenaged, high-school moving girl. She is 17. Her father killed himself a year ago, she moved to a crappy town in Pennsylvania, and her feelings are so substantial they are currently erupting out of her.

As she calls herself” a boring 17-year-old white woman,” the show at first depicts her to be socially awkward and, to some degree, weird. It reveals emotional issues related to the reduction of her father, who committed suicide and her not-so-cordial connection with her mum, as the narrative unfolds.

The science shows sexual tension among Dina and Sydney with components of homosexuality. Then there’s another strange holding among Sydney and Stanley who are both socially awkward, got family issues yet talk about a connection. The start of immaturity and teenage romance is converged from the scenes.

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS

I Am Not Okay With This shows puberty’s disarray, going away from friends as grown-up life overlooks and adult associations. The parts would be the areas of the show, although the end of year 1 reveals the upcoming season will focus on that view closely. The capacity to feature the supernatural ability for a statement of young strain and anger and keeping in mind the capacity in itself is something that is displayed very well.

If Syd attempts to keep it a secret, the anger is notable, with Syd being approached to visit the college counselor for assistance. It is here what she’s feeling, and the whole narrative turns into Syd’s letters depicting every incident and that she’s approached to record her thoughts.

While we will cheerfully expect the season will probably be out soon, we would be excited with an ending rather than all the questions and queries that arose at the end of Season 1. I am not okay with this season 2 hope we get our replies!