I am not okay with this season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

The famous show I Am Not Okay with This is an American web tv series. This exciting show includes Comedy-drama genres. The series was first aired on February 26, 2020. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall and Buddy Enright and Rand Geiger was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant and Kathleen Rose Perkins. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 7 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 7.6/10 from IMDb and 87% from Rotten Tomatoes.

I am not okay with this season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Zachary S. Williams, and David Theune.

I am not okay with this season 2 plot

Season 2 of the show will mostly bring out the story behind the shadow that has been following Sydney. Till now there no trailer to the new season. We may expect trailer a few weeks before the release of the new season. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

I am not okay with this season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on February 26, 2020 on Netflix. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. We may see I am not okay with this season 2 releasing in 2021 or 2022. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.