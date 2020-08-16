Hunters Season 2: Update On Release Date, Cast & Plot

- Advertisement -

Though they’re playing catch-up with streaming rival Netflix when it comes to original content, the Amazon Prime Video bosses are starting to find their groove, making scores of new audiences with recent releases such as Good Omens, The Boys, and of course, their smash hit series Fleabag. The streamer found itself amid a bit of controversy after teaming with getting Out mastermind Jordan Peele for 2020’s legit shocker of a play series.

Set in late-1970s New York, the series follows a band of badasses (led by screen legend Al Pacino) who’ve constructed to hunt down Nazi officials that escaped WWII with their lives, went into hiding, and are currently working clandestinely to create a Fourth Reich. From that setup, showrunner David Weil and Peele conjured a saga which blends both fictional and real-world components to drive its Tarantino-esque story. It Seems the liberties Hunters frequently took in relation to historical precision pushed some very incorrect buttons to the folks behind the Auschwitz Memorial, that uttered the string because of its”dangerous foolishness,” especially during particular scenes placed within Auschwitz itself.

Controversy aside, season 1 of Hunters proved a bit divisive with both critics and audiences. However, many forgave the show’ shortcomings because it delivered the goods in terms of the daring story spins action, and drama. If you watched the first season of Hunters, you understand the episode had a few shockers of its own. Amazon bosses aren’t going to leave fans of the show since the series has just been renewed for another season, hanging on these dizzying cliffhangers.

When will season 2 of Hunters release on Amazon Prime Video?

We are going to go on and issue a suitable Spoiler Warning for Hunters season 1 now because there’ll be a few. And just for the record, if you’re mid-binge on that season, or intending to watch it later on, the finale twists are very much of this sort, and really should not be spoiled. Count yourself warned.

Now, if you are one of those exploded-head audiences who have undergone those twists already, you were no doubt immediately desperate to know not just if, however, if season 2 of Hunters would arrive so you could see exactly where in the hell this mad story is headed. Amazon Studios heads kind of series fans that are put through the wringer by making us wait a couple of months for an announcement about Hunters’ season, but they have made it official. With the knowledge that we’ll get to learn just how deep this Nazi-infested rabbit hole will go, the obvious question is when we’ll get in for Hunters mayhem that is more damn.

Unfortunately, the” when” of Hunters’ next season will stay a mystery for now, as Amazon has not yet announced a release date. And given that film and television productions around the globe will be jeopardized at best for a time, there is no telling when season two of Hunters will be able to get ahead of cameras. With that in mind, we would still wager Hunters season 2 will hit Amazon Prime Video sometime late. But we wouldn’t be surprised when its release got pushed to 2022.