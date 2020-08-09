Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of its trademark conspiracy thriller drama series Hunters, starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, and Jerrika Hinton.

Created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, the first period of Hunters followed a varied band of Nazi hunters residing in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of Nazi officials are currently living among us and conspiring to produce a Fourth Reich.

“I am beyond thankful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continuing outstanding support of Hunters,” said Weil. “Alongside our magnificent cast, amazing crew, and brilliant authors and producers, I’m more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga together with the world.”

Weil became motivated to make Hunters out of his grandma, who was also a Holocaust survivor, Weill said throughout the show’s panel on Deadline’s Contender TV occasion in June. “She’d tell us (my brothers and I) about her experiences during the war. They were stories of good versus terrifying evil. Nevertheless, they were tales of courage and hope and survival,” he said. “Growing up, I could see those stories through the prism of superheroes and comic books. That’s the way I understood who she was, this superhero in my head”

The series also stars Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

Season one of Hunters, produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, and Sonar Entertainment, was produced by Weil who served as co-showrunner together with executive producer Nikki Toscano. The pilot was directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and was an executive producer alongside David Ellender from Sonar Entertainment; Nelson McCormick; and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s daring vision and daring creativity powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first time that engaged Prime Video clients around the world,” explained Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “We are thrilled that David, Jordan along with the Hunters will soon be back with us for more.”