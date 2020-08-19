Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

After an explosive ass-kicking first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters, subscribers are already demanding to know if greater seasons are on the way. We expecting to see the comedy-drama return for another season, although Netflix has to confirm the series renewal. Below we will be keeping track of everything regarding the season of Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Teenage Bounty Hunters is a Netflix Original crime-comedy drama series created by Kathleen Jordan, also made by Orange Is the New Black producer Jenji Kohan. The show is the initial Original of Kohan’s to arrive because she signed up an exclusive output deal with Netflix.

Has Teenage Bounty Hunters been renewed for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Expecting Renewal (Last Updated 19/08/2020)

Before the arrival of the first period of Teenage Bounty Hunters, we’d already heard murmurings that the show has already been renewed for its second season.

We’ve got it under good authority that Teenage Bounty Hunter is coming and stems from the same source that told us Warrior Nun and Ozark was revived early.

But, we are still waiting for Netflix to formally confirm the renewal of the sequence. It may take weeks or even months but hope to find that the aforementioned renewal status to change in the future.

1 aspect to consider is the popularity of the series across the planet. At the time writing Teenage Bounty Hunters was accessible to stream for five times, also resides in multiple most well-known lists across the world.

When is the Teenage Bounty Hunters season 2 Netflix release date?

Until Netflix affirms Teenage Bounty Hunters has been revived we can just speculate on the release of the next season.

We could speculate on a release date based on the creation of this season. Filming for season one took place between June 24th and November 30th, 2019, and was released in August 2020.

When there’s a fourteen-month window between when filming begins, after which its subsequent release date then in the minimum, Teenage Bounty Hunters won’t be returning until Q4 of 2021.

Predicted Release Date: Q4 2021/Q1 2022

What is the manufacturing status of Teenage Bounty Hunters period 2?

Official Production Status: Unknown (Last Updated: 19/08/2020)

Since the show has not officially been renewed it shouldn’t be surprising that the manufacturing status remains unknown. The show hasn’t been recorded for production in the nation of Georgia, where all of the locations were used for filming.

We can expect to learn more in the coming months however you can anticipate more Jenji Kohan show in the future as we summarized in our big preview.

What to expect from the second season of Teenage Bounty Hunters?

The shocking revelation revealed in the conclusion of this season is that Dana, Debbie’s sister, is the mother of Sterling. This, naturally, makes Blair and Sterling cousins, not sisters.

Fractured Family

Despite the fact it has now been shown Blair and Sterling are not and cousins sisters, we suspect they’ll overcome the bombshell. But, it will take a lot of the season that is second to overcome this potential reduction of sisterhood.

For not showing they have an aunt, both girls were already mad at Debbie. Adding additional fuel to the flames was the sin which Dana is Sterling’s mother.

You can expect to see the women unable to trust Debbie such as Anderson, at the next season.

Anderson and Debbie didn’t explain to the police Dana were ‘dangerous’ into Sterling. But as a $90,000 reward is for the capture for arson of Dana she won’t exactly be walking.

Sterling x April

April and sterling had a flash romance which ended just as fast as it began. With both girls being from exceptional families and attending a school, it’s difficult for either of them to emerge. It’s been hard on April, who his father is very homophobic, and of course, the fact that Blair and Sterling were the ones who handed him to Bowser.

April fas feelings for Sterling, and expressed interest in rekindling their love. But with her dad on the scene, it’ll be almost impossible. It’s also tough to say what April’s response would be if it’s disclosed that John was hunted down to get a bounty by Sterling.

Return to Bounty Hunting

In the last episode of the season, Bowser fired Sterling and Blair. On who the thought was their mother, this was because of this conflict of interest between the 90,000 bounties.

Despite how annoying he finds the set, it didn’t stop Bowser from helping Blair locate her sister. Blair revealed her talent for monitoring, proving that she’s at the very least, can become a bounty hunter.

With Dana Bowser had with all the women. Both women may need some kick-ass therapy of carrying down some bounties to take their minds off their love lives and family difficulties.

If the girls have lost their ability to convey through their connection, this may cause some severe issues while outside collecting bounties.

Which cast members can we expect to see in Teenage Bounty Hunters season 2?

We could expect to see that the next cast members make a return in the second season of Teenage Bounty Hunters: