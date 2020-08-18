Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

Netflix delivered a teenager dramedy that managed to combine both the trials and tribulations of high school with school searching, and the result was a TV show that ended on a couple of wild cliffhangers but no promise of another season. Even though Teenage Bounty Hunters finish without a Season two renewal means lovers have no guarantee that Netflix will bring the show back for more episodes of Sterling and Blair, creator Kathleen Jordan has large plans for what comes next.

Teenage Bounty Hunters delivered a set of twin spins by the conclusion of the Season 1 finale, showing that Debbie has a twin sister by the name of Dana, and Dana is Sterling’s real mom, making Sterling and Blair biological cousins rather than fraternal twins. Who knew that teenagers becoming bounty hunters could not end the show?

Creator Kathleen Jordan, who also served as a writer and co-executive manufacturer (along with Orange Is the New Black’s Jenji Kohan) on Teen Bounty Hunters, shared with EW exactly what she’d like to tackle in Season 2:

With a set of twin spins, Teenage Bounty Hunters have a pair of sister problems to explore at another season! For Blair and Sterling, as sisters ought to signify that they’re still sisters in every way but blood, but what about their not-so-twin telepathy, being raised? And what kind of history directed Debbie and Dana to their connection, with Debbie increasing both women?

Also based on Kathleen Jordan, Sterling stands as”her parents’ perfect kid” since they”really overcompensated with their adopted daughter,” which was obviously”into Blair’s detriment,” and that’s another component at the end of Season 1 that the creator expects to explore Season two.

If Kathleen Jordan has her way, the potential season will even tackle events such as the Spartan Blair and Sterling. Jordan clarified, saying: