Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

*This article contains spoilers from the first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters. *

What do you get when you cross a dramedy with a takedown of poor men? Then you’ve got yourself Netflix’s latest teen action-comedy, Teenage Bounty Hunters. Brought into the flowing giant by the executive producers of Orange Is the New Black and Weeds, the series follows twin teenagers who, even later suddenly discovering they’re good at bounty hunting, partner with an experienced bounty hunter to safeguard the city of Atlanta from baddies causing havoc for their (apparently ) idyllic hometown. Oh, and because they need a little cash on the side.

With the series having some… unique moments (the pilot opens with a single sister compelling her boyfriend they had to have sex in the car right now), along with some fun action sequences (belief The Umbrella Academy: adolescent edition), viewers are already wondering if the series is going to be greenlit for another season. As soon as it’s a little too hard to tell, given the show is, there are a few insights for what could potentially happen if Netflix decides to gift television watchers with a year two.

There’s currently no confirmed second season.

While the show comes with great characters and a special narrative, the giant hasn’t declared if the show will get a second season. Don’t be alarmed, though, as it normally takes to make the decision. In terms of if you might expect to see a year 2 on-screen? It may be a while, as we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s been a slow start for Hollywood to restart production on any series, let alone brand-new ones.

The show will further explore some major cliffhangers.

With the season finale falling some major family truth bombs (Sterling is not Blair’s sister and her cousin?), a season could see some expansion on this particular storyline. Who is Dana? What occurred to go in with her uncle and aunt? And this is before all of the play has in the way, with Blair and Miles’ relationship needing reparation. Luke and April.

When there are so many questions that need some explanations (maybe in the form of a lengthy novella?), this leaves room for fresh storylines if there is a chance for a season renewal.