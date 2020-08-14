Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Information !!!!

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s quirky actions comedy Teenage Bounty Hunters is just one of the latest shows on the platform, but we are wondering if there will be the next season. The series, which follows a pair of teenage twins as they team up with a professional bounty hunter to track down baddies, nevertheless has its future very much up in the air.

Right now, there has not been any word about if it’s going to be canceled or whether the series has been renewed for a second season. For a while, at least we really can not expect to hear any news. Besides its most attention-grabbing names, Netflix rarely renews shows immediately, and even then, it may take months or even weeks after the launch for the information to break. Since the initial season is only debuting on Aug. 14, it’s much too early to expect Netflix to have made a decision one way or another.

There are a couple of things working against Teenage Bounty Hunters getting a renewal, however. It will not have any stars to bring fans in by casting alone;, its two lead actresses both, therefore, are getting their first lead roles and are relative newcomers. Since it has got an action component for this, it’s probably not one of the displays that are least expensive to create, which normally works against a series unless it is the kind of blockbuster hit that may offset production expenses with numbers. To top it off, there’s a very little pre-premiere buzz, especially on social media, that can often make or break a show’s future.

Video Player is loading.

Teenage Bounty Hunters are among Netflix’s newest teen shows. The show is directed by Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as twins Sterling and Blair, and it also includes Kadeem Hardison since the bounty hunter the girls team up with, Mackenzie Astin and Virginia Williams as their parents, Myles Evans as Blair’s love interest Miles, Spencer House as Luke Creswell, Sterling’s boyfriend, and Cliff” Method Man” Smith as a rival bounty hunter with the awesome name Terrance Coin. We’ll have to wait sometime to find out if it’ll join the pile of shows, or if this cast will get a chance to go back for a second season.