Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

Caution: Major Teenage Bounty Hunters spoilers ahead. Teenage Bounty Hunters have proven to be a Netflix hit on. The series, which just debuted last week, has already secured a good place in the streamer’s Top 10 record and has viewers hooked after an explosive and shocking finale. After finding out at the final event that sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) aren’t twins, we’re desperate to get answers.

After Season 1 ended with some bombshell news — Dana, the identical twin sister of Debbie (Virginia Williams) is Sterling’s actual mom — we have got questions. Will Blair’s and Sterling’s relationship change? How can they pull the”Twin Thing” if they’re not twins? Who’s Sterling dad?

Here is what we know about the future of Teenage Bounty Hunters, and if we will find some answers after the Season 1 finale spin.

WILL THERE BE A TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS SEASON 2?

Netflix has yet to confirm that an official Season 2 renewal for Teenage Bounty Hunters, but we have got our fingers crossed that we haven’t seen the last of Sterling and Blair. Keep checking back in, because we’ll make certain to keep you posted with any Season two news.

WHEN WILL TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS SEASON 2 PREMIERE ON NETFLIX?

We don’t have any official dates Since Netflix has not made the call on Season two, but we could return on the Season 1 timeline for hints. The first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters was announced in 2019 and filming started in June and wrapped in late November. Season 1 formally proved on Netflix Aug. 14, so it took about 14 months from beginning to finish. We could forecast that Season 2 would drop in late 2021.

WHAT WILL TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS SEASON 2 BE ABOUT?

If you’ve finished Season 1 of Teenage Bounty Hunters, you’ve got some queries. The finale demonstrated that Blair and Sterling are not twins, even though they were raised thinking they were sisters. Turns out their mother has a double of her who is Sterling’s biological mother. We find all of this out following Sterling is kidnapped by a lady who resembles Debbie but is her fugitive sister.

In a meeting with Entertainment Weekly, Teenage Bounty Hunters co-executive manufacturer Kathleen Jordan hinted at what we can expect from Season two. “Sterling is her parents’ best kid, and that comes in the fact that they overcompensated with their adopted daughter they over-parented her, to Blair’s detriment,” she clarified. “That’s something which we want to research in an optimistic season ”

Aside from the twin dynamics, Jordan can also be expecting to dig into” a lot of love still on the table,” as well as”drama and cliffhangers.” And like us, she has a lot of questions. “Can Sterling pick Luke (Spencer House), April (Devon Hales), neither? Will Blair return to Miles (Myles Evans)?” she asked. “How will this discovery affect Blair’s connection with Sterling? How will this discovery affect Sterling’s relationship with Blair and also her parents and this huge what could be distinguished as a lie, so it might also be characterized as an act of service for many decades? There’s a lot to unpack and I hope we get the opportunity to do it.”