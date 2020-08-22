Home TV Series Netflix Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know...
Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Warning: Major Teenage Bounty Hunters spoilers ahead. Teenage Bounty Hunters have proven to be a Netflix hit. The show, which just debuted a week, has secured a good spot in the streamer’s Top 10 record and has audiences hooked following an explosive and shocking finale. After finding out at the final episode that sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) are not twins, we’re desperate for answers.

After Season 1 ended with some bombshell news — Dana, the identical twin sister of Debbie (Virginia Williams) is Sterling’s real mom — we’ve got questions. Will Sterling and Blair’s relationship change? How can they pull the”Twin Thing” when they are not twins? Who’s Sterling dad?

Here’s what we know about the potential of Teenage Bounty Hunters, and if we will find some answers following the Season 1 finale spin.

WILL THERE BE A TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS SEASON 2?

Netflix has yet to confirm an official Season two renewal for Teenage Bounty Hunters, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that we have not seen the final of Sterling and Blair. Keep checking back in, because we will be sure to keep you posted with any Season 2 news.

WHEN WILL TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS SEASON 2 PREMIERE ON NETFLIX?

Since Netflix has not made the call on Season two, we do not have any dates, but we could return to the Season 1 timeline for hints. The first period of Teenage Bounty Hunters was announced in 2019 and filming began in June and wrapped in late November. Season 1 formally proved on Netflix Aug. 14, so it took about 14 months from beginning to finish. We can forecast that Season 2 would fall sometime in 2021.

WHAT WILL TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS SEASON 2 BE ABOUT?

If you’ve finished Season 1 of Teenage Bounty Hunters, you’ve got some queries. The finale revealed that Sterling and Blair are not twins, even though they were raised thinking they were sisters. Turns out their mom has a double of her who is Sterling’s biological mother. We find all this out following a woman who looks like Debbie but is her fugitive sister kidnaps Sterling.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Teenage Bounty Hunters co-executive manufacturer Kathleen Jordan hinted at what we can expect from Season 2. “Sterling is her parents’ best child, which comes from the simple fact that they overcompensated with their adopted daughter they over-parented her, to Blair’s detriment,” she clarified. “That is something which we want to research in a hopeful season 2.”

Aside from the double dynamics, Jordan is also expecting to dig into” a lot of love still on the table,” as well as”drama and cliffhangers.” And like us, she has a lot of questions. “Can Sterling pick Luke (Spencer House), April (Devon Hales), neither? Will Blair go back into Miles (Myles Evans)?” she asked. “How will this discovery affect Blair’s relationship with Sterling? Does the connection of Sterling impact with Blair and also her parents and also this huge what could be characterized as a lie? There is a lot to unpack and I hope we get the opportunity to do it.”

Rekha yadav

