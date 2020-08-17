Hunters season 2 release date, cast, plot, and everything a fan wants to know

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s new series Teenage Bounty Hunters get off to a fast start doing just what the title claims. Ahead of the opening credits even appear, fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair Wesley (Anjelica Bette Fellini) accidentally become bounty hunters when a career bounty hunter called Bowser (Kadeem Hardison) mistakes them for competitions. There’s a lot to work with here, and the plot that could supply storylines for seasons to come, but thus far, only one season of Teenage Bounty Hunters has been made official. Apologies to anybody who has marathoned all ten episodes, but they’re still could be good news along the way.

So what are the chances of a season 2?

Pretty good! Teenage Bounty Hunters are part of a deal between Netflix and producers Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann. Both previously produced Orange Is the New Black and glows for its streaming service. Kohan is also famous for creating the Showtime series Weeds. Given the achievement of Kohan and Herrmann’s previous series for Netflix and also the fact that they have a producing deal, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Teenage Bounty Hunters come back for another season (if viewers are into it, that is). Orange Is the New Black conducted for a total of seven seasons, and it has been declared that GLOW will finish after its upcoming fourth season.

Another thing which should encourage fans is that lots of Netflix shows do make it to third or second seasons, but only select series goes beyond that, GLOW and OITNB being two of these. There are a few who’ve met with their end after just one season, though.

What could the next season be about?

Great question! Given that the show is about, bounty hunters, um, there’s plenty to explore as the twins could track down a selection of fugitives. Like, there’s really no limit to the number of criminals running around. In the very first episode, they discover that one criminal is someone they know by their family’s country club, and they recognize their real skill is currently hunter Bowser to their rich, white, southern community.

It’s simple to see this show going down a similar route to Weeds, in which the characters get more and more involved in an expanding world of crime after ending up there accidentally. There is also the simple fact that the girls are 16 years old in season 1. They would still be in high school in season 2 and dealing with teen drama, including the school competitions and relationships introduced in the first season.

If you are reading this post, that means you loved S1. Chances are people did, also, so cross your fingers!