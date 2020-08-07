Home TV Series Amazon Prime Hunters Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Cancelled Or Renewed
Hunters Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Cancelled Or Renewed

By- Badshah Dhiraj
One of the most promising web series on Prime Videos, Hunters are expected to come up with its next season. It’s been invented by David Weil, which first aired on 21st. The show has obtained a lot of appreciation too and was well received by many. However, it has been criticized by specific sections because of its inaccuracy in portrayal and decisions. It has acquired a mean rating of six out of ten, using a viewership of six million in the first few months.

The show follows the whereabouts of Hunters in 1977 when they find out that war delinquents are currently conspiring to reach a Fourth Reich. Deliver them justice and hunters attempt to make peace with these officials.

Has The Series Been Cancelled For The Second Season? Or Renewed?

The series hasn’t been renewed for the second season yet. Prime Videos’ productions have not made any statement about the whereabouts of the coming season. There are chances for the string to get cancelled because it has received many views and mostly positive reviews.

A significant reason for the series to not get renewed is maybe for the current circumstance. On account of the epidemic of COVID-19, all releases and productions were placed on hold since March 2020. It was strictly ordered to stay inside and maintain social distancing.

The production had to wait till everything is back to normalcy if the show was renewed. So until the problem is normalizing, nothing much can be commented about the renewal. We expect that the makers shall comment soon on this issue quite soon. Until then, if you have not already watched it, then do give it a watch. Stay tuned for further updates and details!

