Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family. Together with our magnificent cast, amazing team, and brilliant authors and writers, I’m more excited than ever to share another chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said,

“With Hunters, David Weil’s daring vision and fearless imagination motivated a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first time that engaged Prime Video clients around the world. We’re thrilled that David, Jordan along with the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

For the uninitiated, “Hunters followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters residing in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that countless high-energy Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to make a Fourth Reich in the United States.” Apart from Lerman and Pacino, the series features Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

Don’t worry, I will not show where Season 1 finished and where Season 2 is probably going to go. I will say this that it’s among the twists of time and you need to experience it first hand if you haven’t already. I believe it’s time to give it a rewatch to remind yourself how great Lerman and Pacino are from the show if you have. There’s no official information on when it’ll come out but if creation starts we can expect filming to begin in the series and 2021 to drop in 2022.