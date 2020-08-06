Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Arriving on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year — and revived this week to get a second year — Hunters immediately caused controversy. Made by David Weil and executive made by Jordan Peele (who worked on The Twilight Zone reboot together), it starred Logan Lerman and Al Pacino and has been hotly anticipated: what is not to adore about a 1970s-set thriller where the characters run around searching Nazis? Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds followed a similar format, and that was critically acclaimed. So, as I sat down to watch the first episode, I had been eager to see what was to come. Like many others, I mechanically discovered it jarring.

Hunters have its merits — a few characters are deeply endearing and the performances (especially Lerman’s from the lead) are compelling. But some of the content should not have made it and is very disturbing, improper. Watching Nazis get murdered that I don’t have any problem with — and in a variety of manners is entertaining — but the series often invents things that never happened for amusement. The controversial and most obvious instance is a sequence involving a game of chess, where Jewish prisoners at the concentration camp take the place of pieces and have to shoot each other once recorded. The scene was lambasted by the Auschwitz Museum, who said: “Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime isn’t only dangerous foolishness & caricature. Additionally, it welcomes prospective deniers.” Subsequently, there were other scenes — such as Jews which have been condemned by Stephen Smith. “Jews never gassed Nazis. Stage,” he explained. That I must even make this point is evidence enough how unkind this slippery slope could become… By blurring the line between fiction and fact, Hunters muddies the historical record, disrespects those who perished, and provides ammunition to those who try to deny the fact of the Holocaust.”

Creatives making things up about the Holocaust is nothing new. It’s part of a trend in holocaust fiction’ — in well-respected movies and books like The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas or The Tattooist of Auschwitz, that received criticism in the Auschwitz Memorial Trust who stated:”[It] contains numerous mistakes and data inconsistent with details, as well as exaggerations, misinterpretations, and understatements.” Does this imply movies cannot be made about tragic incidents like slavery or the Holocaust? Certainly not, and they do have some value. Inventing set-pieces that are deeply disturbing like the chess scene not just grotesquely fetishizes the Holocaust, but can also be disrespectful to its victims.

Additionally, there are other issues here also, such as Al Pacino’s portrayal of a Jewish guy, and its link to’Jewface’. And while Pacino’s character finally turns out not to be Jewish, the caricaturing during is problematic in itself. Other shows, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, have faced criticism for similar reasons.

I understand many individuals — Jewish included — who loved both The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hunters and I could see why the latter was renewed; to mention the show was not highly watchable could be false. But it’s precisely that which makes it dangerous. Instruction on the Holocaust is fading, also neo-Nazism is growing. Now, more than ever, we want depictions of this Holocaust wherever possible, even in fiction.

In general, there’s been sufficient condemnation — and enough backlash — to find Hunters canceled. The showrunners are being disrespectful. But if they insist on earning season two, the manufacturers have a responsibility. Do they should prevent the same missteps of season one, but they also need to consult specialists. Though the filmmakers have said they”had taken the time and the trouble to listen to some real experiences” and that”that the flashbacks into the Holocaust in the show could have been actual things that happened to real men and women,” it is clear that certain aspects were completely inaccurate and “might have been actual” should have not been sufficient to make the final edit.

Going into year two, appropriate and comprehensive consultation with organizations like the Auschwitz Memorial Trust, their families, historians, and survivors are imperative — a failure to do so could hazard Jewish viewers and farther disrespecting victims of Nazism. Another season of a series that prides itself on hunting Nazis, but finally offends and hurts Holocaust survivors and Jewish individuals, is exploitative, and ought not to be aired.