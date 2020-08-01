Hunters Season 2: Release Date And All The Latest Update About The Show

- Advertisement -

The famous Amazon Prime series, Hunters, gained a lot of popularity with the release of its first season. Seeing the fantastic storyline and the huge fan followers, there was no doubt for the series to continue its journey with more seasons to come. Yes, the series Hunters is set for its second season in the row. Here are some updates regarding the second season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The official release date for the second season is not yet announced by Amazon. However, we can expect the same to be released by 2021 or even earlier if possible.

CAST

The second season will be the continuation of the first, so we can expect a majority of actors to come back for the second season. These include Al Pacino in the role of Meyer Offerman along with other actors like Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris, Lena Olin as The Colonel / Eva, Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz, Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz, Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, Greg Austin as Travis Leich, Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones, Louis Ozawa as Joe Torrance, Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet and Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson are expected to return.

PLOT

Since the plot is expected to continue from where it left in the previous season, we can expect more encounters between Jonah’s Hunters and Millie’s task force. Along with these, Season 2 is expected to answer some unanswered questions of the first season like Sister Harriet’s suspect loyalty, as well as Adolf Hitler’s surprise cameo in the season one finale.

Overall the plot is expected to be equally interesting and will definitely be liked by the viewers.