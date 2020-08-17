“Hunters” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan wants to know

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video’s period drama series, “Hunters” premiered On February 21, 2020. Created by David Well, this series revolves around Nazi hunters living in the 1970s in New York. These hunters covertly hunt Nazi war criminals who are secretly trying to begin a Fourth Reich in America.

This series received mixed reviews from critics but it became famous among viewers. This series has received positive responses for the performance of its cast, action sequences and the message it conveys but on the other hand, it was also criticized for the historical inaccuracies. It was also charged with an allegation of glorifying the violence.

Despite several controversies, Amazon has renewed the series “Hunters” for the second season and delighted its fans. So, let us check out the essential details of the second season of “Hunters”.

Release date of “Hunters” Season 2

On February 21, 2020, “Hunters” premiered on Amazon Prime Video. It had ten episodes. Fans were wondering when they would get the second season. Fulfilling the wish of fans of “Hunters”, Amazon renewed the series for the second season. However, the makers are yet to reveal the exact date of release of the second season of “Hunters”.

The expected plot of “Hunters” Season 2

The plot of “Hunters” revolves around a group living in 1977 in the city of New York. This group of people secretly hunt those criminals of Nazi War who are willing to begin Fourth Reich in the United States.

The first season ended in such a way that it seems that second season will most probably revolve around conflicts between Hunters of Jonah and task force of Millie.

The cast of “Hunters” Season 2

The cast of “Hunters” is going to have most of the actors from the previous season. Actors who are likely to return are:

Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum

Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris

Lena Olin as The Colone/Eva

Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz

Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz

Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash

Greg Austin as Travis Leich

Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones

Louis Ozawa as Joe Torrance

Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet

Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson

Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman

Apart from them, many other talented actors will also appear.

