Hunters Season 2: Netflix Everything You Need To Know About Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More!

Hunters are inspired by authentic events and follow a diverse group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City who discovers that numerous escaped Nazis live in the united states. Besides, they also find that the Nazis are conspiring to make a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The series is created by David Weil and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 21st February 2020. The first period has 10 episodes and the working period is 57-90 minutes.

Hunters Season 2 Release Date!

The show has reportedly been renewed for another season but due to the current situation all of the production work being halted. We can nevertheless expect the second season around mid-2021. Thus the fans of the show are going to have to wait for the next season, but we are sure the season is going to be well worth the wait!

Hunters Season 2 Cast!

Logan Lerman as Jonah Teitelbaum

Lena Olin as The Colonel

Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris

Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz

Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz

Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash

Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson

Greg Austin as Travis Leich

Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones

Kate Mulvaney as Sister Harriet

Louis Ozawa as Joe Mizushima

Besides, we could also expect to see some new characters to be released in the second season.

Hunter Season 2 Plot!

The initial season finale ended on a shocking note with Jonah confronting Meyer with the understanding he is Wilhelm Zuchs aka the wolf! Meyer admits it tells Jonah that after escaping captivity he killed the real Meyer Offerman, forged a letter to Ruth about leaving her.

He assumed Meyer’s identity and had undergone plastic surgery so nobody would understand him. Jonah kills Meyer, and each of the hunters has been left in shock because they know they’ve been working on getting a Nazi all this time.

We are hoping that the next season will resume where the first year only left off! There are numerous unanswered questions such as who had been sister Harriet speaking to the secret? Is the colonel dead? What will Jonah’s condition of mind be next after studying his mentor was the villain all together!

Hunter Season 2 Trailer

While all of us wait for the second season to be released, let’s take a look back at how it all began! Here is the trailer of the first season.