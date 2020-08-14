Hunters Season 2 is set to continue the titular team’s Nazi-wasting ways.

- Advertisement -

Amazon Studios formally arranged for a second season of the campy, alt-universe, ultraviolent crime thriller series, Hunters, stopping short of placing any production or Amazon Prime Video release windows, obviously because of the inherent uncertainty of this COVID era. However, the second season renewal announcement had been posted with an accompanying teaser trailer bearing the era-appropriate imagery of a turning Season 2 logo-brandishing vinyl record before building to the opening bass line of a show-familiar tune in Talking Heads'”Psycho Killer.”

The series was created and written by David Weil, who had been inspired by the harrowing tales of his grandmother as a Holocaust survivor. Weil was for Season 1, together with executive producer Nikki Toscano. Still, the creative team is boosted from the notable presence of Jordan Peele, that serves as an executive producer on the show, bringing genre gravitas from directorial efforts Get Out and Us, also as creator/writer of CBS All Access’s The Twilight Zone reboot series, for which Weil supplied the story concept of the recently-dropped Season 2 episode, “Ovation.” As Weil lauds of this renewal at a statement, showing gratitude to Amazon and Studio Head Jennifer Salke:

*record scratch* *freeze frame* You heard it here first. #HuntersTV will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/qGMrES4BKW — Hunters (@huntersonprime) August 3, 2020

Hunters, which released on Amazon Prime Video back on February 21, was heralded with the headlining presence of the legendary Al Pacino. Its primary draw has been a retro-exploitation sensibility with the interjection of challenging drama, complementing a crazy premise centered on a diverse group of New Yorkers in 1977 violently producing prey of Third Reich alumni are hidden-in-plain-sight from the USA. The show focuses on young protagonist Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), who, upon the death of his beloved Aunt Ruth (Jeannie Berlin), learns of his inherited heritage attached to the Hunters, supported by its leader, Meyer Offerman (Pacino). The cast consists of Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Josh Radnor, Lena Olin, and Dylan Baker.