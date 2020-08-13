Hunters Season 2 Confirmed On Amazon Prime

- Advertisement -

“Hunters” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon, Variety has learned.

The show was created by David Weil, who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner and Nikki Toscano. Jordan Peele executive produces combined with Win Rosenfeld beneath their Monkeypaw Productions banners. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon is an executive producer and directed the pilot. Nelson McCormick executive produces along with the David Ellender of Sonar Entertainment. Amazon Studios creates along with Sonar and Monkeypaw.

“Hunters” follows a diverse band of Nazi seekers living in 1977, New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to make a Fourth Reich. The very first season debuted on February 21.

“With’Hunters,’ David Weil’s daring vision and daring creativity powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, the mind of Amazon Studios, “We’re thrilled that David, Jordan and the hunters’ is going to be back with us to get more.”

The very first season starred Carol Kane, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Al Pacino, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

Weil said, “I am beyond thankful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued outstanding aid of Hunters”. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share another chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”