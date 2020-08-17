Home Streaming Hubble Space Telescope .
Hubble Space Telescope .

By- Pooja Das
Astronomers

Astronomers using observations by the Hubble Space Telescope have produced a new concept as to why the star Betelgeuse is dimming.
The investigators believe they see evidence of a massive cloud of dust and gas which was expelled by the celebrity, blocking a number of its light toward Earth.
Some scientists speculated that Betelgeuse was about to burst, but that does not seem to be the case.
Astronomers have discovered that it has been dimming at fixed intervals and have not been able to describe the origin conclusively.

Some theories — like the star approaching its supernova point — do not appear to line up well with what we understand about the Betelgeuse.

Over decades of research, researchers had become accustomed to Betelgeuse going through a cycle of dimming every 400 days or so.

That all changed late last year when the star began dimming outside of its typical cycle. This led to many questions, including whether the celebrity may be going to explode as a supernova.

Hubble observations

Using Hubble observations going back a few months,

the researchers now say they have a lot better idea about what is causing the unexpected changes in brightness.

shaped gas and dust that’s now blocking the star’s brightness from our standpoint.

The cloud of substance is speeding along at an incredible 200,000 miles per hour, the scientists state.

“With Hubble, we see that the substance since it abandoned the star’s visible surface and proceeded out through the atmosphere,

“Just Hubble provides us this proof of what led up to the dimming.”

But in more than a century-and-a-half, this hasn’t happened to Betelgeuse. It’s very distinctive.”

Maybe it was only making up for the missing time.

SpaceX Starlink Mission That Was Scheduled For Saturday
