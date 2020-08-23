- Advertisement -

galaxy

The’Meathook galaxy’ seems so incredibly strange.

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a glorious image of a galaxy with a very unusual shape.

The so-called”Meathook galaxy” was home to a massive supernova explosion that was detected just a couple of years back.

Hubble has been snap extraordinary pictures of the cosmos despite currently being in support for more than three decades.

Our home galaxy, The Milky Way, is believed to be a comparatively run-of-the-mill spiral galaxy.

It has got long, curved”arms” and a center that’s packed with activity.

scientists

- Advertisement -

A supermassive black hole is supposed to be hiding out there, which scientists believe is typical for several galaxies.

The galaxy named NGC 2442 is certainly not run-of-the-mill, and as Hubble shows in a gorgeous new photograph, it is a real weirdo.

The galaxy is remarkably asymmetrical, looking like a giant hook of types.

It’s this unique shape which has led astronomers to nickname it the”Meathook galaxy.

” It is also home to some recent supernova explosion, making it of particular interest to scientists.

Supernovas occur when a superstar of a specific mass dies.

In the case of NGC 2442, NASA considers that a binary pair of celebrities

were responsible for the explosion, which among the stars always sucked up substance from its fellow celebrity.

siphoned mass

“The white dwarf has been part of a binary star system

and siphoned mass from the companion, eventually getting too greedy and taking on greater than it could manage.

This unbalanced the celebrity and triggered runaway nuclear fusion that finally led to an intensely violent supernova explosion.

The supernova shone brightly for quite a while and was readily observable from Earth through a small telescope months later.”

supernova blasts

The supernova eventually calmed a little, but as we’ve learned with observations of other supernova blasts, they can often hang around for quite a while.

As for the galaxy , Hubble has managed to capture the majority of it in glorious detail.

We can see the brightly-lit centre surrounded by star-forming

areas and masses of gas and dust which show up as dark splotches lining its borders.

It definitely does not seem like a”normal” galaxy, however when it comes to structures like these in space,”ordinary” is always a moving target.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been in operation for a whopping 30 decades now, which is an achievement all on its own.

A couple of trips to upgrade and fix some problems has enabled the telescope to keep to be one of NASA’s most vital tools for observing the cosmos.