Home Hubble Space Telescope has captured a glorious image of a galaxy with...
Featured

Hubble Space Telescope has captured a glorious image of a galaxy with a very unusual shape.

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

galaxy

The’Meathook galaxy’ seems so incredibly strange.
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a glorious image of a galaxy with a very unusual shape.
The so-called”Meathook galaxy” was home to a massive supernova explosion that was detected just a couple of years back.
Hubble has been snap extraordinary pictures of the cosmos despite currently being in support for more than three decades.
Our home galaxy, The Milky Way, is believed to be a comparatively run-of-the-mill spiral galaxy.

It has got long, curved”arms” and a center that’s packed with activity.

scientists

- Advertisement -

A supermassive black hole is supposed to be hiding out there, which scientists believe is typical for several galaxies.

Also Read:   Space: NASA's Perseverance Rover Has a Great Prospect of Finding Evidence of Life on Mars

The galaxy named NGC 2442 is certainly not run-of-the-mill, and as Hubble shows in a gorgeous new photograph, it is a real weirdo.

The galaxy is remarkably asymmetrical, looking like a giant hook of types.

It’s this unique shape which has led astronomers to nickname it the”Meathook galaxy.

” It is also home to some recent supernova explosion, making it of particular interest to scientists.

Supernovas occur when a superstar of a specific mass dies.

In the case of NGC 2442, NASA considers that a binary pair of celebrities

were responsible for the explosion, which among the stars always sucked up substance from its fellow celebrity.

Also Read:   “Splatoon 3”: Will “Nintendo” return in the upcoming game series? Click to know Release dates, New Additional features, Gameplay, Genre and more!
Also Read:   NASA Named Its New Space Telescope After Nancy Grace Roman, The"Mother of Hubble."

siphoned mass

“The white dwarf has been part of a binary star system

and siphoned mass from the companion, eventually getting too greedy and taking on greater than it could manage.

This unbalanced the celebrity and triggered runaway nuclear fusion that finally led to an intensely violent supernova explosion.

The supernova shone brightly for quite a while and was readily observable from Earth through a small telescope months later.”

supernova blasts

The supernova  eventually calmed a little, but as we’ve learned with observations of other supernova blasts, they can often hang around for quite a while.

As for the galaxy , Hubble has managed to capture the majority of it in glorious detail.

Also Read:   Big News : Congress Stops Student Loan Repayment For 6 Months Due To The Coronavirus Emergency

We can see the brightly-lit centre surrounded by star-forming

areas and masses of gas and dust which show up as dark splotches lining its borders.

It definitely does not seem like a”normal” galaxy, however when it comes to structures like these in space,”ordinary” is always a moving target.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been in operation for a whopping 30 decades now, which is an achievement all on its own.

A couple of trips to upgrade and fix some problems has enabled the telescope to keep to be one of NASA’s most vital tools for observing the cosmos.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Smartphones: Best Mobiles Beneath Rs 15,000 in India.
Pooja Das

Must Read

Love, Death and Robots Season 2 release date and plot details, Jennifer Yuh Nelson joins in as a supervising director

Netflix Dhanraj -
Love, Death+, Robots dream project of Tim Miller debuted on March 15, 2019. An anthology series with no rival in terms of crazy and...
Read more

Diablo 4 release date, every details we know so far about the game

Gaming Dhanraj -
Diablo IV was announced on November 1, 2019, at Blizzcon 2019 and is planned to release for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Development...
Read more

The Expanse Season 5: Release, Cast, Expected Arrival, And Storyline! Netflix Major Casting To Return For The Season?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Expanse Season 5, using a fantastic rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Expanse is, without a doubt, adored...
Read more

Taboo Season 2 is confirmed, everything we know about the much anticipated comeback

Top Stories Dhanraj -
Taboo is a BBC television drama series produced by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker. It aired on BBC One in the...
Read more

Female mosquitoes which bite and spread disease

Featured Pooja Das -
Mosquitoes The insects are designed to hinder the reproduction of female mosquitoes which bite and spread disease. The firm behind the bugs, Oxitec, has plans to...
Read more

Beastars Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story All The Details We Have So Far!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Beastars Season 2: it's a Japanese art series composed by Paru Itagaki that isn't only common in Japan but is famous internationally. For all...
Read more

Disenchantment Season 3: Netflix confirmed a 2020 release date, plot and cast details

Netflix Dhanraj -
Disenchantment, a Netflix original web series created by Matt Groening. Netflix has added some really great adult animated web series like Bojack Horseman and...
Read more

My Hero Academia Season 4: Funimation’s release date and other details

Entertainment Dhanraj -
My Hero Academia Season 4 has been already aired in Japan from October 12, 2019, to April 4, 2020 Fans are waiting for the...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: Expected Plot, Cast, Netflix What Are The Details To know All?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The boys season 2: An amazon first magazine book shows The particular season two. Because the story digs deep into its literary society at...
Read more

New Amsterdam Season 3 plot and cast details, This series is now streaming on Peacock TV for free

Entertainment Dhanraj -
New Amsterdam show produced by NBC network was premiered on 25 September 2017. This American medical drama is based on the book Twelve Patients:...
Read more
© World Top Trend