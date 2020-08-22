- Advertisement -

Huawei executives attracted considerable attention in a briefing today in which they pointed to a ambitious milestone they aspire to reach next season.

Huawei executives

The Chinese smartphone maker thinks it is in striking distance of being able to claim the title of being the largest smartphone manufacturer on earth by the end of 2019.

- Advertisement -

blowing beyond Samsung and a trusted Cupertino-based phone manufacturer that is now worth a trillion dollars.

Impressive, of course, thinking about the firm has done that despite being permanently closed out of the U.S.

Those placements, including Samsung from the number one place with Huawei and Apple rounding out spots two and three in the second quarter,

will definitely move around a bit as we get deeper into the rear half of 2019.

particularly with brand new releases from Apple and Samsung.

The numbers, to be sure, also don’t mean Apple is losing its touch with it falling to number three behind Huawei.

The business said Friday it shipped over 95 million smartphones

But Huawei, for its part, sees a big opening.

The business said Friday it shipped over 95 million smartphones throughout the first half of this year, up 30 per cent year-over-year.

Additionally now, Richard Yu, who’s the CEO of Huawei’s consumer business team.

had this to say regarding the company keeping the momentum going:

“It is no wonder that we eventually become the number two next year.

Huawei is the major smartphone manufacturer in China.

Asia and Europe

using a 27 percent market share there, based on statistics in IDC.

Most of the organization’s growth is coming out of Asia and Europe.

Huawei is forecasting over 200 million in global smartphone shipments this season.

which might be a 31 per cent jump in shipments compared to 153 million final year.

All this comes amid a bit of a downturn in smartphone shipments overall.

together with the IDC data demonstrating smartphone sellers shipping 342 million units during the second quarter.

That was down nearly 2 per cent from 348.2 million at the year-ago period.

What is more, it was the third consecutive quarter showing a year-over-year decline.

Among the headwinds Huawei has to grapple with is only mistrust about its own products and the company’s supposed ties to Chinese governments.

Before this year, U.S. intelligence agencies such as the CIA and FBI warned consumers not to purchase products from the business.

also AT&T and Verizon both pulled out of planned agreements to sell Huawei phones in the U.S.